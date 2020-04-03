Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.
Arrests
Corcoran Police reported a warrant arrest Friday, March 27 at 8:10 a.m. in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road. Arrested was a 31-year-old from Corcoran for a warrant arrest.
Personal Injury/Property Damage Accident/Incident
The department reported a property damage accident Friday, March 27 at 11:35 a.m. in the 19300 block of Annabelle Lane reporting party was notified of a vehicle that had hit his car and continued driving. No suspect information.
Medicals
The department responded to a medical emergency Friday, March 27 at 5:17 p.m. in the 20700 block of 70th Ave N. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Friday, March 27 at 1:18 p.m. in the 7500 block of County Road 116. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Thursday, March 26 at 2:32 a.m. in the 9000 block of Brandywine Road. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Tuesday, March 24 at 4:18 a.m. in the 10400 block of County Road 19. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
Miscellaneous
The department responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle Monday, March 30 at 3:04 a.m. in the 9100 block of Brockton Lane N. Officer checked on occupied vehicle that hadn’t been there a few minutes prior. No issues.
The department responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle Monday, March 30 at 2:18 a.m. in the 9700 block of County Road 101. Unoccupied vehicle in the lot. Building was found secure. No signs of persons around.
The department responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle Saturday, March 28 at 10:35 a.m. in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road. Reporting party stated that the unknown vehicle was on their parking pad sometime the night before.
The department responded to a report of suspicious activity Thursday, March 26 at 12:08 p.m. in the 20000 block of County Road 10. Unknown vehicle parked in lot that was not there earlier that day. Reporting party informed officers that there were no issues in the business. No other information at this time.
The department responded to a report of burglary Monday, March 23 at 11:31 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. Resident believed to have seen someone inside the residence. Officers did not observe any signs of forced entry on the exterior or interior of the residence.
