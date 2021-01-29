The resignation of two Corcoran sworn police officers has put Corcoran’s K-9 program on a temporary hold. One of the officers who resigned is Cody Vojacek, who was Corcoran’s first K9 officer.
Meanwhile, Vojacek’s canine partner, Zeke, is in a boarding facility awaiting appointment of his next Corcoran Police partner.
Corcoran Public Safety Director Matt Gottschalk was asked about what Vojacek’s resignation means for the Corcoran K9 program and what would happen next.
Gottschalk said the resignations of Josh Hunter and Vojacek from their police officer positions leaves his department – a small department – short handed. Both officers requested disability benefits. Vojacek went out on leave in July and resigned in December.
Corcoran Police have to take one step at a time, with hiring two new police officers as the first step, Gottschalk said. Once they are on board, the search for a new canine officer can begin. Whatever happens requires City Council approval.
How long will this process take? The hiring process for police officers is long, “but it is worth it,” he said. The process includes detailed background checks, physical and mental evaluations, interviews and more.
ZEKE’S FATE
Corcoran faced a dilemma when Vojacek initially requested that Zeke retire with him. The Corcoran City Council was scheduled to meet to discuss the request. The meeting was canceled when Vojacek withdrew his request.
“This has not been an easy decision,” Gottschalk said. First of all, he does not have the power to decide what happens to Zeke. The city council has this power. And Gottschalk wants to support Vojacek and also do what is best for the community and Zeke.
In a statement on the Corcoran Police Facebook page, Gottschalk said, “I am not a canine officer, but I am fully aware of the significant bond that forms between officers and their canine partners.”
He consulted with trainers and handlers, including those who had direct experience with both Vojacek and Zeke, in order to get more direct observations of others. “The consistent response from the experts was that Zeke was bred, born and raised his entire life to work as a high drive police dog and that he still had an expected service life of 6 to 8 years,” Gottschalk said.
The experts said that if Zeke would be trained with a different handler, the results would be equally as successful as when he trained with Vojacek, Gottschalk said. Before Zeke came to Corcoran from the Czech Republic, he trained for two years with other handlers.
The experts “consistently stated that the best outcome for Zeke would be to continue working to fulfill his life’s mission as a police canine,” Gottschalk continued. Retiring him from service by giving him to Vojacek would be “a significant loss of talent for the community.”
Zeke has moved from Vojacek’s care to a boarding facility, where experts on working with service animals are keeping him active and healthy.
ZEKE IS ‘VALUABLE COMMUNITY RESOURCE’
Gottschalk called Zeke a “valuable community resource.”
He cited extensive community involvement in getting the canine program off the ground.
In February 2017, the city council set as a goal retaining a safe atmosphere in Corcoran.
The city took steps to address specific crime/drug issues by approving the K9 program and the hiring of the first investigative officer for the Corcoran Police Department.
By the end of 2018, citizens, businesses and community groups had chipped in roughly $40,000 to implement the program.
The money paid for the search for a canine to meet Corcoran’s needs, purchasing and boarding Zeke and other costs of launching Corcoran’s K9 program.
The community and city invested in training Vojacek and Zeke to work as partners, acquiring and equipping a squad car to transport a canine officer and developing a course on which canines can train.
Gottschalk credited Vojacek with playing a big part in developing the program and keeping it going.
Thanks to Vojacek and the community, Corcoran Police have all the elements they need to put a canine team back on the street – except for an officer canine handler.
CORCORAN POLICE OFFICERS EXPERIENCE STRESS
Gottschalk said he could not comment on the reasons for the disabilities of Hunter and Vojacek and whether they might be due to stress.
He noted that this past year has been stressful for law enforcement officers in general. They take pride in their communities, and they face distrust from some community members. The stress piles up over time.
Corcoran has recognized the problem and its effects on police and all city employees.
Last April, the city implemented a program under which employees check in with a mental health professional once a year.
The city offers six free counseling sessions.
