The Corcoran City Council, Monday, Nov. 25, authorized spending of $50,425 to add a transfer switch to the fire panel at the city’s new public works garage — a feature that is expected to prevent false fire alarms originating from the building.
At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
PUBLIC WORKS GARAGE
Public Works Director Kevin Mattson said Corcoran sold bonds to pay for constructing the new Public Works Garage several years ago. Recently the city corrected a problem with settling of the floor of the facility. Now that these repairs are complete, the city has $101,000 of bond funds remaining.
He recommended that $50,425 of the remaining funds be used to add a transfer switch to the fire panel to provide the building with a fully functioning fire suppression system. A transfer switch was not part of the original installation. Without it, false fire alarms are sounded whenever power to the building goes out.
Public Safety Director Matt Gottschalk said that initially fire departments were responding to false alarms at the Public Works Department several times a month. His home is on the same power line as Public Works. He has learned to alert city staff to turn off the fire alarm every time power goes off at his home.
Mattson said routine false alarms are likely to have insurance coverage implications, if the city does not address the issue.
He also recommended installation of concrete flooring in the outdoor lean-to at the Public Works Garage. He said shelves holding equipment are standing on a gravel floor. The uneven flooring poses safety issues.
City Councilor Brian Dejewski said Corcoran first should look at whether the Public Works complex has sufficient landscaping to screen it from neighbors. Current screening might have complied with city codes at the time the complex was built. Since then, Corcoran has enacted more stringent codes, and the Public Works facility might need more screening to bring it into compliance.
The council voted to approve money for upgrading the fire panel and directed city staff to investigate whether the facility needs more screening to comply with city codes. Bond money left over from these two improvements — if any — could be applied to partial concrete flooring in the lean-to.
2040 COMPREHENSIVE PLAN
Turning to the subject of planning for the future, the City Council approved Corcoran’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The Metropolitan Council requires metro area cities to update their comp plans every 10 years.
City Administrator Brad Martens said Corcoran invested two years in updating the document. The Met Council has accepted the final plan. The public can view the final version on the city website at ci.corcoran.mn.us.
Corcoran Planning Consultant Kendra Lindahl said in her staff report, “The Comprehensive Plan is the vision for development in Corcoran…. It is a reflection of the community’s social and economic values. These values are translated into the type of land use the city desires and programs regarding economic development, housing, parks, transportation and other key areas.”
Corcoran has nine months in which to enact and implement the comp plan following acceptance by the Met Council. The city needs to make zoning changes for some geographic areas to implement land uses specified in the comp plan.
CODE ENFORCEMENT UPDATE
Turning to the subject of enforcement of city codes, the City Council heard a report on Corcoran’s enforcement efforts this year from Administrative Services Director Jessica Beise.
She said, “Staff completed a sweep of the entire city by driving street by street, section by section and proactively searching for violations.” The city looked for residential properties “with obvious and multiple violations.” Staff also conducted a sweep of commercial businesses.
To date, Corcoran has issued a total of 159 violation notices, Beise said. Roughly 70 of them required more than one notice. The violations included instances of excess weeds and outdoor storage of junk and debris.
“Of these 159 violations, 135 have been resolved and 24 remain open/ongoing,” she said. Four violations have been sent for abatement, 15 are in the hands of the city attorney and five are in process.
Beise asked the City Council for feedback on which city codes should be the focus of staff’s attention next year. The council discussed city codes on home occupations and noted that this is a complicated issue. City Councilors and staff decided to wait until next year to determine how this issue should be addressed.
OTHER
The City Council also:
APPROVED a resolution authorizing city staff to enter properties in southeast Corcoran to do soil tests and planning related to water and sewer infrastructure improvements.
WENT into closed session to discuss an offer to purchase city owned property at 8200 County Road 116. During the session, the City Council gave city staff direction on the issue.
