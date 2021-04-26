The Corcoran City Council, Thursday, April 8, granted final approvals to Lennar for the first phase of Tavera, a residential subdivision that is expected to eventually include 549 units built in eight phases. The first phase would sit at the northwest corner of Hackamore Road and County Road 116.
At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
TAVERA
Corcoran Planning Consultant Kendra Lindahl described Lennar’s requests for first phase approvals for Tavera. Thirty-three single-family lots would sit on part of the former Wessel property. Lots would range in size from 7,215 to 18,058 square feet. Lots would come in widths of 55, 65 and 75 feet. Municipal sewer and water would be extended to the site from Lennar’s Ravinia housing development.
The final plan for the first phase shows 42% preservation of ecologically significant areas and 70% of the woodland areas outside of the boundaries.
Developer Lennar would construct a Horseshoe Trail entrance with turn lanes on County Road 116. Lennar crews would grade beyond the first phase plat limits south to Hackamore Road. Paul Tabone, of Lennar, said stockpiled dirt from the grading would be used for future phases of Tavera. A second phase is planned for later in 2021.
Plans for Tavera have been in the works for over a year. In June 2020, the city council approved a comprehensive plan amendment, rezoning, preliminary plat and preliminary planned unit development plan for the entire development. The preliminary plat shows a mixture of single-family, villa, twin home and townhome units.
APPALOOSA WOODS STREET IMPROVEMENTS
Continuing with planning business, the city council accepted the results of the feasibility study for street improvements in the Appaloosa Woods neighborhood. The council also ordered the public improvement hearing and preparation of plans and specifications at a cost of $5,000.
Public Works Director Kevin Mattson said Maple Grove is planning a street improvement project in the area immediately surrounding the Corcoran properties in 2021. Maple Grove will no longer maintain gravel roads serving the Corcoran properties. He recommended that Corcoran do street improvements at the same time as Maple Grove for cost effectiveness.
Consulting engineers from Stantec reviewed three alternatives for Corcoran street improvements in the feasibility report. Engineers recommended a shape and pave project with spot improvements to the subgrade at an estimated cost of $185,798. The streets in the project area are 81stPlace North, including the cul-de-sac and a portion of Ridge Court. Only the public portion of Ridge Court would be involved.
Special assessments of benefiting property owners would pay $185,400 worth of project costs. Local funds would pay $398.20.
The proposed project schedule includes holding an improvement hearing and awarding a bid to a construction contractor on May 13. This fall is the anticipated date for substantial completion.
FIRE DEPARTMENT ANNUAL REPORTS
Turning to the subject of fire service, the city council heard annual reports from the Hanover, Loretto and Rogers Fire Departments – the three fire departments that serve Corcoran.
Hanover Fire Chief Toby Heinz said his department responded to 27 calls in Corcoran – 14.75% of calls received. The highest number of calls fell in the medical category, including fire calls, fire alarms only and false alarms. Average response time to the scene was roughly 10 minutes, with 12 responders per incident. Calls averaged higher during the daytime.
Heinz said Hanover Fire has 10 new probation members, bringing the total number of firefighters to 31. Six firefighters are available during daytime hours. Department membership is at full capacity.
Loretto Fire Chief Jeff Leuer said Loretto firefighters responded to 43 calls in Corcoran in 2020. Most calls were between 8 a.m. and midnight, with majority of calls taking place on weekends. Average response time was roughly 9:24 minutes per incident. For daytime calls, usually 10 to 12 firefighters respond per call.
Leuer said his department is at full capacity, with 35 members and three on the waiting list.
Rogers Fire Chief Brad Feist said his department includes three full-time staff and 37 firefighters, with full capacity set at 41. Rogers firefighters responded to 54 calls in Corcoran, with the highest number falling into the categories of medical calls, false alarms and mutual aid. The highest number of calls came in on Thursdays, with majority of calls occurring in mid afternoon.
The Rogers Fire Department is seeking more firefighters. A new fire engine will arrive in December.
OTHER
The City Council also:
AUTHORIZED city staff to contract with Abdo, Eick & Meyers to analyze government fees related to costs and processes related to reviewing building permit applications. The analysis will cost $17,500.
ACCEPTED a $2,500 donation to the Memorial Garden from Hazel A. Lutz and Tom Anderson.
PASSED a resolution to sponsor the Northwest Trails Association in its quest for funding from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to help the association acquire, construct and maintain snowmobile trails.
