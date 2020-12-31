The Corcoran City Council, Thursday, Dec. 10, approved a final city property tax levy for 2021 of $5,045,377, an increase of $384,818 (8.3%) over the $4,660,559 city property tax levy for 2020.
At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
PROPERTY TAX LEVY
Corcoran is required to certify its final city property tax levy for 2021 and the final 2021 city General Fund budget to the Hennepin County Auditor by Dec. 31. The city certified its preliminary 2021 property tax levy and General Fund budget to Hennepin County in September. The final figures can be equal to or lower than the preliminary figures, but not higher.
Between September and Dec. 10, city officials sharpened their pencils and cut $3,929 from the preliminary 2021 city property tax levy that the City Council certified in September.
The city property tax levy pays for most of the General Fund, which finances the city’s operating expenses. Included in the General Fund is money for administration, planning and engineering, public works and parks, police, fire services, and annual payments on Corcoran’s debt.
In November, Hennepin County sent notices to Corcoran property owners that gave them an estimate of the size of their 2021 property tax bills. The estimates were based upon preliminary property tax levies for the city, Hennepin County, school district, watershed districts and other local taxing jurisdictions.
TAX IMPACT ON PROPERTY OWNERS
The impact of city property taxes on an individual residential property will depend upon whether its market value has increased. According to the city assessor, residential property owners experienced an average 3.6% market value increase. However, Corcoran’s tax rate decreased slightly. The owner of a home valued at $342,000 in 2020 in Corcoran is expected to see a home value of $348,840 for city taxes payable in 2021. City property taxes would decrease from $1,510 in 2020 to $1,5495 in 2021, down by $15.
Every year in April, Corcoran property owners can question assessed market values, which are used to determine property taxes for the next year, at the local Open Book meeting.
CITY GENERAL FUND BUDGET
The City Council approved Corcoran’s 2021 Final General Fund budget of $6,832,086, an increase of $825,565 (13.74%) over the final General Fund budget of $6,006,521 for 2020. The budget includes a 2.75% wage increase for city employees, increased fire service costs, salary for a new city planner and an additional staff in the police department.
The largest portion of the General Fund budget will go towards public works and parks (29%). Other General Fund expenditures will include money for police (25%), administration (25%), debt service (9%), budget transfers (3%) and planning and engineering (3%).
HONORING TOM ANDERSON
At the beginning of the meeting, the City Council passed a resolution honoring outgoing City Councilor Tom Anderson.
In January, the council appointed him to fill the seat of Mike Keefe, who resigned to spend more time with his family. Anderson served until the Nov. 3 special election to determine Keefe’s successor. Jeremy Nichols won the special election and will serve the remainder of Keefe’s term.
The City Council chose Anderson to temporarily succeed Keefe because of his familiarity with city issues – knowledge that he gleaned during many years of service on the Parks and Trails Commission. Anderson asked the council to re-appoint him to the Parks and Trails Commission following his city council service. The council did that later in the meeting. His term will end Feb. 29, 2022.
HONORING DOROTHY THEIS
After honoring Anderson, the council passed a resolution honoring long-time Corcoran resident Dorothy Theis. The City Council reluctantly accepted her resignation from the Charter Commission in November.
The resolution said, “Dorothy Theis has shown incredible dedication to the Corcoran community by participating in many levels of government, including serving on the Charter Commission for more than 10 years, serving on the Planning Commission for more than eight years, and four years serving on the Corcoran City Council.”
The resolution continued, “Outside of Dorothy’s Council and Commission roles, she has been a dedicated resident, providing thoughtful and insightful recommendations on city business on many occasions…. Dorothy Theis is a model citizen who has had significant impact on the city of Corcoran.”
ICE SKATING RINKS
Turning to the subject of the pandemic and ice-skating rinks, the City Council discussed the risks of exposure of residents and staff to COVID-19 on the ice and in the warming house. The council decided to keep the warming house closed and to forgo hiring of rink attendants during this winter. Rinks will be open during regular ice rink hours with controlled automatic lights.
