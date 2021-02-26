Plans for a joint Corcoran/Medina project to improve Hackamore Road between County Roads 101 and 116 have lain dormant since July, when the Medina City Council voted to rescind its approval for heading into the 75% design phase.
The situation changed in January, when Medina city officials set revival of the project as a goal for the coming year. Both the Medina and Corcoran City Councils took action in mid-February, when both voted for WSB and Associates civil engineers to proceed with 75% design, option two.
The two city councils also voted to apply for a Local Road Improvement Project grant from the state, with Medina as the primary applicant and Corcoran supporting. Cost to apply for the grant is estimated at $4,000. The maximum grant application is for $1.25 million. Medina City Engineer Jim Stremel, of WSB, estimated project costs at $6.5 to $7 million.
Stremel brought the Medina City Council up to date on the joint project. The Corcoran City Council received a similar update from City Administrator Brad Martens.
The project area would begin just east of County Road 101 and stretch to west of County Road 116. Stremel said the project would address deteriorating pavement and infrastructure, improve deficiencies in public access, accommodate future development, identify needs for right of way and improve pedestrian mobility.
He estimated that overall construction costs would be $6,999,482 for option one and $6,468,824 for option two. Construction would take place in phases. Cost for phase one is estimated at $3,216,166 for option one and $3,006,430 for option two. He anticipated that Hennepin County would contribute money for intersections of Hackamore Road with County Roads 101 and 116.
Ideally, much of improvements to the roadway would be constructed with adjacent developments, Stremel said. Doing so might result in a series of projects. The 75% plans will enable cities and developers to consider stormwater management along the corridor and provide for sufficient stormwater management within development sites.
He expected the 75% design plan to be completed in May. Then cities and developers can discuss construction phases in conjunction with current development activity. Funding mechanisms can be discussed in more detail.
