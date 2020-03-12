The city of Corcoran is a step closer to getting its first water treatment plant and associated city well.
The Corcoran City Council, Thursday, Feb. 27, went into closed session to discuss a potential purchase agreement for a city well and water treatment site. The council emerged from closed session and voted to authorize city staff to present a recommended purchase agreement to owners of property at 10110 County Road 116.
At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
WATER TREATMENT PLANT SITE
Last July, the City Council discussed how Corcoran should go about providing water to new development in the northeast quadrant of the city. Maple Grove is supplying water to the Bellwether residential development in northeast Corcoran. The contract between the two cities limits the amount of available water to five million gallons.
City staff said Corcoran needs its own source of water to serve future development, with Maple Grove providing back-up sources. Without municipal water, commercial and industrial development is less likely to come to the area.
The City Council then authorized city staff to seek a site for a test well that eventually could serve the northeast quadrant of Corcoran, bounded by County Roads 30, 101 and 116.
Since then city staff found the potential test well site at 10110 County Road 116 and crafted a recommended purchase agreement between Corcoran and the property owners.
City Administrator Brad Martens outlined purchase options in the agreement:
• Full purchase of an anticipated two to three acres at a cost of $34,848 per acre ($0.80 per square foot).
• Easement providing Corcoran the opportunity to put in the pipe at a cost of $17,424 per acre ($0.40 per square foot).
• A temporary easement at a cost of eight cents per square foot.
The city would pay $10,000 to the property owner to reimburse them for loss of access to their property, Martens said.
He spelled out the time line. The city first would drill the test well. Corcoran must notify the site owner by July 31 whether or not the city wants to proceed with the purchase. After that, Corcoran has 120 days in which to close on the property.
HOW CAN CITIES PAY FOR NEW ROADS?
Turning to the topic of this year’s Minnesota Legislature session, the City Council approved a resolution supporting legislation backed by the League Minnesota of Cities. Bills introduced in the House and State Senate give cities statutory authority to charge developers fees to cover infrastructure improvements that are needed to serve residential development.
Recently, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in Harstad vs. City of Woodbury that cities have no statutory authority to charge infrastructure fees to developers. The LMC is urging Minnesota cities to pass resolutions supporting the LMC-backed legislation before the first legislative deadline on March 20. Cities are asked to send their resolutions to Gov. Tim Walz and their district legislators.
Corcoran’s resolution says that the City Council supports legislation “that would authorize cities to collect infrastructure development fees to fund municipal street improvements as a necessary component of growth.”
OTHER
The City Council also:
ACCEPTED a proposal from WSB consulting city engineers for designing a route for Hackamore Road between County Roads 101 and 116 at a cost of $117,696. Corcoran will split the cost with Medina 50/50. Choice of the exact route will help the two cities require sufficient right of way and easements from developers of property along the route.
APPROVED an extension of preliminary approvals for the Sawgrass residential development to Aug. 27. M/I Homes is now the developer for the proposed 90-acre development at 20400 County Road 10. The latest concept for Sawgrass shows 257 homes, including 75 townhomes.
REAPPOINTED Jim Shoulak to the Planning Commission and Sharon Meister and Phillip Christenson to the Parks and Trails Commission.
