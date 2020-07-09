Travera would top Ravinia in terms of size and acreage
The Corcoran City Council, Thursday, June 25, granted preliminary approvals for Tavera, a 549-unit residential subdivision proposed for the northwest corner of Hackamore Road and County Road 116.
If Tavera reaches full build-out, it would be one of the top three residential developments in Corcoran in terms of size and acreage. Bellwether and Ravinia are the other two major subdivisions. Tavera would contain 549 homes, while Ravinia would include 448 homes and Bellwether would contain 398 homes.
Tavera would be a mixed-use development offering more housing options than Bellwether and Ravinia. Developer Lennar is proposing for Tavera 265 single-family homes on 55, 65 and 75 feet wide lots; 70 villas on 55 and 65 feet wide lots; 80 twin homes and 134 townhomes.
Paul Tabone, land development manager for Lennar, said that, with Tavera, his company seeks to appeal to various ages and incomes in the market place. The town homes would be aimed at entry-level home buyers. Then buyers could move up to single family homes. Villas and twin homes would be targeted to older buyers who are downsizing living arrangements.
Preliminary approvals
After a two-hour discussion, the City Council granted a number of preliminary approvals for Tavera. The council approved a comprehensive plan amendment, rezoning from Urban Reserve to Planned Unit Development, preliminary plat and preliminary PUD development plan.
Before shoveling dirt, Lennar needs council approval of the final plat, final PUD development plan and development agreement.
Multiple hoops
Developer Lennar began jumping through multiple approval hoops for Tavera this past September. Then the City Council directed city staff to prepare an Environmental Assessment Worksheet. The city prepared an EAW for a 551 housing unit concept plan and solicited public comment. The EAW identified potential environmental impacts and mitigation strategies.
In January the council declared no need for an environmental impact statement.
At the June 25 council meeting, City Planning Consultant Kendra Lindahl outlined the approvals Lennar needed from the council.
Lennar is cobbling together properties owned by several owners to form a zigzag shaped development. First, Lennar needed a comprehensive plan amendment to advance the Dempsey property from the 2035 – 40 sanitary sewer stage to the 2020 -2025 stage for development. Next, the developer needed a rezoning from Urban Reserve to Planned Unit Development.
Finally Lennar needed approval of the preliminary plat and PUD Development Plan. The council approved all of these documents.
What Tavera would look like
Lennar is proposing a 4-acre park and 1.8 acres of trails for Tavera. The Diamond Lake Regional Trail might be routed through the subdivision. Three Rivers Parks is in planning stages for the trail. Townhomes would sit on the southeast corner of Tavera. The PUD allows Lennar to cluster housing units together and preserve a number of wetlands and wooded areas.
Landscaping plans call for 1,000 trees on the site. Access to Tavera would be from Hackamore Road and County Road 116.
The developer would be responsible for constructing all internal roads. There would be no connection to Horseshoe Lane or Trail Lane to the east. Also, Lennar would construct improvements for the new entry to Tavera at County Road 116. Lennar would be responsible for its share of Hackamore Road improvements, including turn lanes.
Relating to natural resources, the developer would preserve 52% of woodlands on the site – 44% of which are ecologically significant.
Sewer and water utilities would be extended to Tavera from Lennar’s Ravinia development, with Lennar footing the bill. Relating to storm water, the developer would be required to comply with local, watershed and state regulations.
Eight phases planned
Tabone, of Lennar, said his company is planning to build Tavera in eight phases over eight years. Phase one would consist of single-family homes and some town homes. He requested City Council permission to do grading this fall prior to council approval of the final plat. This action would enable Lennar to get a head start on the spring construction season.
Mayor Ron Thomas said Corcoran normally does not allow grading prior to final plat approval. If the developer pulls out, the city is exposed with an incomplete project.
City Administrator Brad Martens said the City Council did not need to decide about approval of early grading that night. If Tabone finishes details on the project, Lennar could bring this issue to the council in advance of the final plat request.
