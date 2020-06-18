The Corcoran City Council, Thursday, May 28, granted preliminary approvals for the Paulsen Farms single-family residential subdivision, proposed for a site located south of County Road 30 and east of Bechtold Road.
Developer DS Management Group asked for and got council approval for an Open Space and Preservation Preliminary Plat for Paulsen Farms. This is a type of preliminary plat that allows a developer to cluster homes on part of a site and preserve wetlands, woods and open space permanently on other parts of the site. DS Management proposes clustering 20 homes in the north end of an 88-acre site in an area zoned as Rural Residential. Homes would sit on two-acre lots containing primary and secondary sites for septic tanks. Access would be from County Road 30.
Corcoran’s regulations usually allow for 10 building rights on a rural site of this size. Because the developer would preserve wetlands and woodlands in permanent conservation easements, the city is allowing DS Management to build twice that number of homes. Trails within Paulsen Farms would enable residents to enjoy the natural areas.
Corcoran’s Natural Resources Inventory map shows a stream and the edge of a high quality Maple/Basswood Forest on the east side of the property, said Corcoran Planning Consultant Kendra Lindahl.
The developer must now request approval of a final plat from the city and review and approval from the Elm Creek Watershed Management Commission.
Dust control
The Council held a public hearing on assessments of benefiting property owners for dust control on gravel roads and then approved assessments in the same amount as for 2019. Corcoran is awaiting a petition from Horseshoe Trail residents that would request exclusion of their street between Rolling Hills Road and Willow Drive from this year’s dust control program.
The program calls for applying a chloride product to 27 miles of Corcoran’s 34 miles roads, said City Administrator Brad Martens. Estimated cost is $111,600. Corcoran will pay $74,099 of this amount, and assessments would pay for the remainder of the bill.
Bids for the chloride product increased by 18% between last year and this year from $.92 per gallon to $1.09 per gallon, Martens said. The city will pay for the increased cost in order to keep assessments of property owners the same as for last year.
The amount of assessments will range between $20.69 and $128.67, depending upon the size of a lot and whether it is located on a collector road or residential street. During the public hearing, two residents objected to the assessments and said the full cost of dust control should be funded by the city budget.
City Councilor Alan Schultz voted against the dust control program and the assessments. He said Corcoran is using gravel that is too small on its unpaved roads. Bigger gravel would do a better job of binding the road surface together. He would rather have Corcoran invest in larger gravel instead of dust control.
Northeast watersupply
The Council heard reports about progress on locating a well and water treatment plant in northeast Corcoran. Public Works Director Kevin Mattson said the city has signed a purchase agreement for the site.
City Engineer Kent Torve said that drilling of a test well revealed an aquifer at a depth of 280 feet. During a 24-hour pump test, the well yielded roughly 250 gallons per minute, with an ultimate well target of 400 – 800 gallons per minute. Water treatment would remove iron and manganese. Water customers would be responsible for water softening.
After hearing from Mattson and Torve, the City Council authorized engineers to conduct a feasibility study for design of a water treatment plant and water tower. Results of the study will provide estimates of the cost of constructing these facilities.
The City Council also:
EXTENDED closure of Corcoran City Hall to the public through June 12. The extension will give the city time to install Plexiglas at the reception desk to protect city staff.
ACCEPTED the audit report of Corcoran’s 2019 finances. Certified public accountants from Abdo, Eick & Meyers gave Corcoran a clean, unmodified opinion, which is the best audit opinion a city can receive.
APPROVED a request from Kevin and Denise Tabor to initiate expiration of their 49-acre property from the Metropolitan Agricultural Preserves Program. The expiration date will be eight years from June 27, 2019.
AUTHORIZED the city administrator to approve individual plans for re-opening local businesses. He would report to the City Council the names of the involved businesses.
