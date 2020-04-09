231 single family lots now platted
Pulte Homes, Thursday, March 26, got final approvals from the Corcoran City Council for the fourth addition of Bellwether, a Del Webb residential development for active adults over age 55.
Bellwether eventually will encompass 398 total lots located north of Stieg Road and west of Brockton Lane.
BELLWETHER
City Administrator Brad Martens described Pulte’s proposal for Bellwether fourth addition. Seventy-four single-family homes and one outlot would sit on 45.49 acres. Each 44 feet wide lot would contain a 34-feet wide home. The outlot would span 29.49 acres.
Each home would be connected to municipal water and sanitary sewers. A homeowners’ association would provide maintenance of common areas and yard and snow maintenance. The community has recreational amenities, including a community center.
After hearing the report, the City Council approved the final plat, final planned unit development plan and development contract for Bellwether fourth addition. The approvals bring the total number of platted lots to 231 out of 398 total lots. Pulte is planning to construct Bellwether in six phases. Once the development is completed, the developer will have installed $2.8 million worth of public improvements, including streets, sanitary sewers, water mains, storm sewers, drainage and street lighting.
JANE CHANTEL CEMETERY
Continuing with planning business, the City Council reviewed a request from Gene Kissner to subdivide the 3.76-acre St. Jane Chantel Cemetery property. The subdivision recognizes the fact that County Road 50 divides the property. The 1.7 acre north parcel contains the cemetery for St. Thomas the Apostle church, and the 1.2 acre south parcel is an outlot.
The church would continue to own the cemetery lot. Gene and Elizabeth Kissner would purchase the land south of County Road 50. The parcel has a gravel driveway and a portable shed that is used a seasonal produce stand.
The Kissners explained their request in a letter to city officials. “A variance is needed for us to purchase this land due to its small size. The entrance to our farm is and always has been across (a) portion of the cemetery land on the south side of County Road 50. No changes will be made since this land has also been farmed along with our current acreage for over 40 years,” they said.
After hearing the request, the council approved preliminary and final plats and variances allowing creation of two lots that are smaller than the minimum lot size with no development rights.
CITY HALL CLOSURE CONTINUES
Turning to business related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City Council extended until April 24 closure of City Hall, public works building and police department to the public. (Police vestibule window will remain open for limited services.)
On April 23, the council will hold a regular meeting at which City Councilors will consider extending further the date through which city offices would be closed. The council also moved its April 6 regular meeting to Monday, April 13.
Public Safety Director Matt Gottschalk said Corcoran is modifying scheduling of police and city staff so that the government as a whole can continue functioning during the pandemic.
He added that Corcoran is competing with the rest of the world for supplies. Police have a shortage of manpower. The Police Department is in the process of hiring part-time officers. Social distancing is complicating the process. Once hired, part-time officers are likely to undergo home training.
Gottschalk said Corcoran Police are struggling to find good part-time police officer candidates. They have other options for jobs, including the Three Rivers Park District and the airport.
OTHER
The City Council also:
DIRECTED city staff to apply for a $7,500 Hennepin County Youth Sports grant. If the application would be successful, Corcoran would contribute $2,588.24. The money would be used to purchase an angle broom and snow blower attachment to maintain trails throughout the city to provide year-round recreational opportunities.
ACCEPTED a financial donation of $993 from the Northwest Area Jaycees to be used for the Parks and Trails Commission Tree Giveaway.
APPROVED an amendment to the city’s alcoholic beverage ordinance that allows for establishments to apply for a wine license.
