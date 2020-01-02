The Corcoran City Council, Thursday, Dec. 19, got a preview from Three Rivers Park District of plans for the Diamond Lake Regional Trail – 30% of which would pass through Corcoran.
At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
REGIONAL TRAIL
Marge Beard introduced herself to the council. She has succeeded Penny Steele as representative of District One on the Three Rivers Parks Commission. Then she turned the microphone over to two Three Rivers employees, who described plans for the Diamond Lake Regional Trail.
Kelly Grissman, Director Of Planning for Three Rivers, said the park district has been watching the pace of new development in the seven cities that the Diamond Lake Trail would traverse. “If we don’t step in now (to acquire trail easements), we will miss a huge opportunity.”
A map of the proposed trail route shows the trail passing through Rogers, Dayton, Corcoran, Long Lake, Orono and Wayzata and ending at Lake Minnetonka.
Landscape Architect Stephen Shurson, of Three Rivers, said a paved, multi-use trail would traverse 20 miles and would be built in segments. The building process could take 10 to 20 years, because of the trail’s length and the time needed to acquire property along the way.
Three Rivers is seeking funds from the Metropolitan Council and other sources, he said. The park district also plans to coordinate with developers of property along the proposed path of the trail to set aside land.
Grissman said Three Rivers Parks couldn’t use eminent domain to acquire property without approval of the city in which it is located. The park district prefers not to condemn property.
She said Three Rivers would pay for, construct and maintain the Diamond Lake Trail. The park district would partner with cities to provide what they want to see along the trail. Three Rivers would not use park dedication money provided to cities by developers. These funds are for cities’ recreational needs.
The schedule for getting the trail underway includes City Council review of potential routes in April and council approval of a preferred route in September, a draft master plan and 30-day comment period from October through December, City Council resolution of support in January 2021 and Met Council/ Three Rivers review and approval from February through April 2021.
Anyone interested in the Diamond Lake Regional Trail can visit the website at letstalkthreerivers.org for project info and updates.
SEN. OSMEK
In other news, State Sen. Dave Osmek stopped by Corcoran during his regular round of visits to the cities that he represents.
He said he is meeting with his caucus to discuss issues that should be brought before the State Legislature when it reconvenes in January.
Osmek said that during the past legislative session he voted against the bill requiring pharmaceutical companies to fund treatment of people who are hooked on opioid pain relievers. In his experience, fees charged to doctors and pharmaceutical companies are always passed on to consumers.
Opioid treatment funding should come from the general fund budget, because treatments would be an ongoing expense, he said. Funding should not come from the budget surplus. This money should go back to taxpayers.
Mayor Ron Thomas said commuters are passing through Corcoran and beating up its roads. He asked why the state does not allow cities to set aside money to repair roads in a utility similar to a storm water utility or in some other way.
Osmek said he would bring the issue before his caucus, as he has before. He did not know what would be the best funding mechanism.
OTHER
The City Council also:
APPROVED a request from Westside Tire at 19925 and 19950 75th Ave. N. to delay the deadline for submitting the company’s plan for complying with Corcoran’s city code regulations to Jan. 31. Corcoran is negotiating with Westside to resolve violations of city codes relating to parking and outdoor storage.
APPROVED Corcoran’s 2020 water and sewer budgets. The council also approved mobile home park sewer rates for 2019 an 2020.
APPROVED a labor agreement between the city and the Minnesota Teamsters Public and Law Enforcement Employees Union, Local No. 320 extending from 2020 through 2022.
WENT into closed session to evaluate the performance of City Administrator Brad Martens. The council emerged from closed session and approved a $5,000 per year salary increase for Martens.
