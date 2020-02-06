The Corcoran City Council, Thursday, Jan. 23, declared no need for an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for a 551 unit residential development proposed for a 270-acre site at the northwest corner of County Road 116 and Hackamore Road.
The declaration clears the way for U.S. Homes, doing business as Lennar, to submit applications for a series of city approvals for the development. The public will have the chance to comment at public hearings before the Corcoran Planning Commission.
At the meeting, the City Council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
LENNAR DEVELOPMENT
The proposed Lennar development currently is called the Wessel residential development. It would be located on four properties currently owned by Wessel, Dempsey and McKown. The zigzag development wraps around neighboring properties. The presence of wetlands on the site complicates decisions about where to put roads and what kind of roads to build.
Corcoran Planning Consultant Kendra Lindahl said the Minnesota Environmental Review Program requires cities the size of Corcoran to complete an EAW for residential developments with more than 250 homes.
A Lennar sketch plan shows 551 detached villa townhomes, single-family homes and attached row townhomes. Estimated density is 2.9 housing units per acre. Lennar’s narrative describes a mix of single family homes on 55, 65 and 75-feet wide lots, detached villas on 55 to 65-feet lots, twin homes and townhomes. The townhomes would be in the southeast corner of the site. The other types of homes would be scattered throughout the project.
Planning Consultant Lindahl said the city is the governmental unit responsible for drafting the EAW. The completed EAW was sent to the Environmental Quality Board for publication and distribution. During the following 30 days, agencies and members of the general public submitted comments.
“An EAW is not a means to approve or deny a project, but is an additional source of information to guide decisions,” Lindahl said. The EAW should identify measures to protect the environment that later can be proposed as conditions of approval of development applications.
Corcoran received four comments on the EAW at an open house and six letters from government agencies during the comment period, Lindahl said. The city received three letters after the deadline. None of the comments said that more information is needed.
She recommended that Corcoran declare no need for an EIS and added that cities rarely order an EIS.
The next step for Lennar is to apply for a comprehensive plan amendment to Corcoran’s phasing plan. The northwestern property owned by Dempsey currently is scheduled for development in 2035 to 2040.
Then Lennar would need the city to amend its zoning map of the area to Planned Unit Development. Next steps would be approvals of the preliminary and final plats and the preliminary and final PUD development plans. During this process, Lennar would be required to meet requirements of the Elm Creek Watershed District and a number of other agencies. A large number of permits are required.
NELSON INTERNATIONAL SKETCH PLAN
Continuing with planning business, the City Council gave feedback to Nelson International on a sketch plan for an industrial development spanning roughly 33,000 square feet at 10409 County Road 101.
Planning Consultant Lindahl said the property is guided and zoned Light Industrial and has significant wetlands. Nelson International is proposing to sell and repair motor vehicles and equipment on the site. Access would be from County Road 101. The applicant could request that Corcoran negotiate an amendment to the city’s agreement with Maple Grove to allow the city to use Maple Grove as a temporary source of water until Corcoran’s water system is in place.
Ryan Nelson, owner of Nelson International, said his father started the company in 1951. It has several locations in North Dakota and is looking for a site in the Corcoran area. The company focuses on sales of new and used smaller trucks, along with repairs. He said he is willing to drill a well to provide water on the site. He would need the city’s help with paying for roads.
If Nelson International decides to go ahead with the project, the company would need city approval of a site plan and conditional use permit.
RAVINIA 14TH ADDITION
Continuing with more planning business, the City Council approved the final plat and planned unit development plan for Ravinia 14th addition. The plat shows 33 single-family detached home lots and four outlots on 14.67 acres. The 14th addition is located east of Hunter Road and north of 63rd Avenue.
Lennar is developing Ravinia in phases. With approval of the 14th addition, Ravinia now has 448 of the 480 approved platted lots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.