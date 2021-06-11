The Corcoran City Council, Thursday, May 13, debated a proposal to bar churches, places of assembly and educational institutions from lower density residential zoning districts and also allow them in industrial, commercial and high-density residential districts.
City councilors came to a consensus to not make a decision that evening. City Councilor Jon Bottema called the issue “a huge topic.” Then he said, “None of us has had a chance to digest this.”
City Councilor Jeremy Nichols, who was elected to the council in November, introduced the proposal. He said a lot of people were upset last year for five months after Eagle Brook Church brought a concept plan before the city council. Eagle Brook proposed to build a 1,500-seat worship auditorium in the northwest quadrant of Hackamore Road and County Road 101. The facility was proposed as a conditional use in a low-density residential zoning district.
After receiving numerous protests from residents in the area, the city council and planning commission in September denied Eagle Brook’s requests for approval of the site plan and conditional use permit.
At the May 13 meeting, the city council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
FOLLOW UP FROM EAGLE BROOK CONTROVERSY
After the denial of Eagle Brook requests in September, the city council held an October work session to discuss a potential ordinance amendment to limit structure size in residential zoning districts. The issue lay dormant until February, when the council set zoning review as a high priority. By then Corcoran had a new mayor (Tom McKee) and two new city councilors (Nichols and Manoj Thomas).
Nichols put together the proposal that went before the city council on May 13. He said the current ordinance allows schools and places of worship in districts zoned as residential. He proposed removing schools and places of worship from the RSF-1 (Residential Single Family), RSF-2, RSF-3 and RMF-1 (Residential Multi-family) zoning districts and allowing them only in higher density residential areas (RMF-2 and RMF-3), industrially zoned areas and the C-2 Commercial zone.
Nichols said Corcoran should not allow high density uses in low-density areas. This was his rationale for his proposed changes.
BOTTEMA AND SCHULTZ SPEAK UP
Mayor McKee noted that City Councilors Jon Bottema and Alan Schultz were involved in the October work session. He asked them for their take on the issue.
Schultz said he has no problem with locating churches and schools in residential areas. The issue with Eagle Brook was the scale of the structure and the ability of infrastructure to meet the needs of the facility as planned. He has a large concern about limiting where places of worship and educational facilities can operate. Corcoran should save the industrial and commercial zones for businesses that would relieve residential property owners of the burden of property tax impacts.
Schultz said he would not go along with restrictions written in an ordinance. He would rather have performance guidelines for developers and builders to follow.
Bottema said, “It’s important that just because we don’t like something that we don’t take away the ability of individual landowners to do with their land what they best see fit – as long as it doesn’t impact other people.” He also worried about taking away the right of people to sell their land.
Also, someone has to say that proposed zoning changes would pass constitutional tests, he said.
Council members agreed that the public should provide input at a public hearing, when they can comment on a concrete measure.
CITIZENS WEIGH IN
During the public comment period, Corcoran resident Greg Holborn said it doesn’t make any sense that, with 1,000 new homes coming in, there would not potentially be a church or school.
Legally, Eagle Brook had every reason to locate where they proposed. Corcoran should put its efforts toward attracting businesses and institutions to serve its population.
Corcoran resident Katherine Drivas said the proposed zoning ordinance changes would hamstring school districts with property in Corcoran. The Rockford and Buffalo School Districts might need new schools.
EMBEDDED SOCIAL WORKER
Turning to the subject of police, the city council heard from Public Safety Director Matt Gottschalk about the Hennepin County embedded social worker program. The city of Corcoran has an opportunity to link with six other agencies to contract with an embedded social worker to assist police departments with mental health crisis calls.
The council directed city staff to enter into a contract to hire a social worker. Other potential participating agencies are Medina, South Lake Minnetonka, Deephaven, Orono, Minnetrista and Wayzata. Estimated cost is $8,500 per year for each agency, if all of them decide to participate.
Gottschalk said the embedded social worker program is part of Hennepin County’s Care Assessment Management Program (CAMP), which is a mental health and crisis initiative. The county Human Services Department picks up 40% of the cost of the social worker for two years.
He said that the embedded social worker receives information after an incident and follows up with people needing to receive services within the community.
OTHER
The City Council also:
ACCEPTED the feasibility study for bridge replacements and authorized city staff to prepare plans and specifications for repairs to bridges on Trail Haven and Schutte Roads. Both qualify for state aid funds. Estimated cost for the two projects is $65,000.
ACCEPTED the feasibility study for street improvements to Corcoran Trail and ordered a public hearing on improvements for Corcoran Trail East/ West.
ORDERED improvements to the streets in the Corcoran portion of Appaloosa Woods and authorized the mayor and city administrator to execute a joint powers agreement with the city of Maple Grove for street improvements in Appaloosa Woods in the two cities.
