The cities of Corcoran and Dayton have contracted with Abdo, Eick & Meyers, a firm of certified public accountants, to analyze government fees involved in reviewing building permit applications, in other words, setting building permit fees.
The results of the Abdo studies will help Corcoran and Dayton understand how much it costs for them to review building permit applications. Some applications might involve a simple remodel of a deck. Other applications might involve an entire residential subdivision. In the latter case, multiple city departments – public works, police, fire, administrative and planning – might review an application.
Meanwhile, Housing First Minnesota, a trade group representing builders, challenged building permit fees set by the two cities in an appeal before the Minnesota State Building Code Board of Appeals. The issue was whether the fee schedules of the two cities are “commensurate with the actual cost of services rendered.” Basically, Housing First wants builders to pay for what they get and no more.
The Board of Appeals dismissed Housing First’s appeal because the board lacked jurisdiction. Board Chair Scott McKown said in letters to Corcoran and Dayton that Housing First had not shown that any member of its organization had “suffered injury or is facing certainly impending harm by the city of Corcoran’s (Dayton’s) municipal fee schedule. The mere possibility of future harm or injury as alleged by the Applicant is insufficient to establish legal standing in the instant matter.”
McKown said Minnesota statutes give the State Building Code Board of Appeals authority and jurisdiction to hear and decide appeals of orders, decisions or determinations made by the building official relative to the application and interpretation of the state building code. The building official does not set building permit fees. The two cities pass ordinances that set building fees to defray costs of reviewing, investigating and administering applications for building permits within city boundaries.
The Department of Labor and Industry has an administrative rule requiring cities to file annual reports on municipal construction and development fee revenue and expenses. Cities that collect more than $5,000 in building permit fees and also employ a certified building inspector are required to file reports.
Attorney Katherine Swenson represents the cities of Corcoran and Dayton through the League of Minnesota Cities. She shared the letters from McKown to the two cities and declined to comment on disputes between Housing First and her clients.
Corcoran City Administrator Brad Martens said in an e-mail, “The city of Corcoran has seen tremendous growth in all types of building permits from deck and window projects to new home permits. For example, the city approved nine new home permits in 2014 compared to 238 in 2020.
“Due to the growth in all types of permit applications, as well as new staffing structures to assist in permit review, the city feels that this (the Abdo, Eick & Meyers study) is a good opportunity to complete a study. In addition to the fee review, a significant portion of the project is to assist with complicated annual reporting requirements. The last several years of reports for Corcoran did not include any overhead costs associated with permits such as facility costs or supplies for example.”
