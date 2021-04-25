The city of Corcoran’s Annual Clean Up Day is scheduled for Saturday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Public Works Facility, 9100 County Road 19.
Residents will be required to wear face coverings. Be patient because people might experience a short wait.
Accepted materials at no charge are scrap metal, vehicle batteries, propane tanks with valves removed, and appliances such as washers, dryers, stoves, dishwashers, and water heaters.
A small fee will be charged for equipment and engines (must have all fluids drained), mattresses, box springs, upholstered furniture, miscellaneous junk, car and truck tires, electronics (such as TVs, monitors, computer towers), compressed gas appliances and flourescent bulbs.
Materials not accepted are household garbage, tractor tires, paint, chemicals, oil, flammable liquids, disposable propane tanks, or other household hazardous waste materials, needles, sharps, yard and tree waste, and other organic materials.
Hennepin County offers drop-off facilities in Brooklyn Park and Bloomington for recycling and hazardous waste materials disposal. Email environment@hennepin.us, call 612-348-3777 or visithennepin.us/residents/recycling-hazardous-waste/drop-off-facilities for more information.
