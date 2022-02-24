Corcoran approves plans to replace Trail Haven Bridge

The Corcoran City Council approved final plans to replace the Trail Haven Bridge along Trail Haven Road at its Feb. 10 meeting. The estimated cost of the replacement is around $50,500.
In fall 2021, the council reviewed a feasibility report outlining the need to replace three bridges along Schutte Road, Trail Haven Road and Cain Road. The council had decided to start with the Trail Haven Bridge due to that bridge having the poorest condition ratings.
In November, the Trail Haven Bridge was inspected again. Further deterioration was discovered and a load limit of 5 tons was posted on the bridge.
The culvert was constructed in 1971 and consists of a steel pipe arch. Trail Haven Road crosses the bridge as a gravel road.
The bridge replacement design has been created in accordance with State Aid standards as much as possible so that available bridge bond funds can be utilized. The design tries to minimize costs and impact to the three adjacent properties around the area and strives to match existing roadway approaches and elevations.
The council had another option that would have cost around $10,000 less, but it would have required an overhead streetlight and may have limited future improvements, such as roadway widening or adding of bicycle or trail facilities. Due to those requirements, the council wanted the estimated $50,500-second option, which does require a larger easement area. Easement costs are eligible for State Aid.
The city asked for feedback from the three property owners around the Trail Haven Bridge who would be affected by construction. One of those homeowners includes Council Member Jonathan Bottema. He asked the council if it would like him to abstain from voting on and discussing the matter with the council, but the council declined the offer, allowing him to vote.
“We were able to meet with all three [land owners adjacent to the bridge] today,” Public Works Director Kevin Mattson said to the council. “I would describe the feedback as indifferent to all the options.”
Bottema explained to the council that in the last year the dip in the bridge has been noticeable and has almost been working as a large speed bump hindering traffic on the bridge.
“[The reconstruction] is needed really bad,” Bottema said. “You don’t need to be an engineer going down that road to figure out that the culvert is collapsing because the road dips there all the time.”
Council Member Jeremy Nichols asked Mattson how long a concrete bridge would last before needing to be replaced again. Mattson said that the bridge would last for around 40 to 50 years.
The funds for the estimated $50,500 construction project will come from State Aid, bridge bonding and city funds. The project is projected to be started in midsummer. The road may be closed during certain parts of construction.
