The Corcoran City Council, Thursday, Dec. 12 approved a final city property tax levy for 2020 of $4,660,559, an increase of 9.3% ($397,622) over the $4,262,937 city property tax levy for 2019.
Corcoran is required to certify its final city property tax levy for 2020 and the final 2020 city General Fund budget to the Hennepin County Auditor by Dec. 31. The city certified its preliminary 2020 property tax levy and General Fund budget to Hennepin County in September. The final figures can be equal to or lower than the preliminary figures, but not higher.
Between September and Dec. 12, city officials sharpened their pencils and cut $2,731 from the preliminary 2020 city property tax levy that the City Council certified in September.
The city property tax levy pays for most of the General Fund, which finances the city’s operating expenses. Included in the General Fund is money for administration, planning and engineering, public works and parks, police, fire services, and annual payments on Corcoran’s debt.
In November, Hennepin County sent notices to Corcoran property owners that gave them an estimate of the size of their 2020 property tax bills. The estimates were based upon preliminary property tax levies for the city, Hennepin County, school district, watershed districts and other local taxing jurisdictions.
TAX IMPACT ON PROPERTY OWNERS
The impact of city property taxes on an individual residential property will depend upon whether its market value has increased. According to the city assessor, residential property owners experienced an average 2% market value increase. The owner of a home valued at $342,000 in 2019 in Corcoran is expected to see a home value of $348,840 for city taxes payable in 2020. City property taxes on this property would increase from $1,515 in 2019 to $1,541 in 2020, up by $26 (1.68%).
Every year in April, Corcoran property owners can question assessed market values, which are used to determine property taxes for the next year, at the local Open Book meeting.
CITY GENERAL FUND BUDGET
The City Council approved Corcoran’s 2020 Final General Fund budget of $6,006,521, an increase of $480,314 (8.69%) over the final General Fund budget of $5,526,207 for 2019. The budget includes a 3 percent wage increase for city employees, increased fire service costs, salary for a new city planner and a full time recreation coordinator (replacing the part-time coordinator) and an additional $25,000 contribution to the capital improvement program.
The largest portion of the General Fund budget will go towards police and fire services (31%). Other General Fund expenditures will include money for public works and parks (29%), administration (23%), debt service (9%), budget transfers (6%) and planning and engineering (2%).
