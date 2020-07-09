The Corcoran City Council, Thursday, June 25, approved a preliminary plat request from Nate Kariniemi for his 52.8-acre property at 6780 Rolling Hills Road and 6855 Willow Drive.
At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
Kariniemi addition
City Planning Consultant Kendra Lindahl outlined details of Kariniemi’s proposal. She showed a map of the property, which is shaped like a “T” with a fat cross bar lying on its right side. A 12.8-acre lot sits to the west, and a 40.8-acre lot to the east forms the fat T cross bar.
The land is zoned rural residential and surrounded by properties with the same zoning. Corcoran has a building rights ordinance to control density of land use on rural residential property. Neighbors took issue with Kariniemi’s proposal relating to building rights and storm water drainage.
Kariniemi proposes combining the 12.8-acre lot to the west with the 40.8-acre lot to the east. The western lot has one building right for construction of a single-family home. The eastern lot has four development rights, one for an existing home and three remaining for the rest of the lot.
The Kariniemi preliminary plat shows four lots created from the original two lots. One building right would be assigned to each of the three western lots. Two building rights would be assigned to the 40.8-acre eastern parcel (lot 4) – one for the existing home and one for possible use in a future subdivision.
During the public comment period Lisa and Andrew Wyffels spoke up about drainage and building rights. The couple lives just north of the three western lots, which suddenly will have three building rights instead of one.
Lisa Wyffels said she and her husband thought they would have a secluded setting for their home. She said the city should act with regard for surrounding property owners. City actions should make sense for preserving the rural character of the area.
Lisa Wyffels added that, if the City Council approvals the Kariniemi preliminary plat, she and her husband would discuss whether to build a house on their current property or sell it and purchase property that meets their vision for a home.
Mayor Ron Thomas said he understood her concern. However, the city is required to follow its existing building rights ordinance. He invited the Wyffels to be involved in any future discussions about revising the ordinance.
Andrew Wyffels feared that a driveway serving the three western lots would act as a dam, forcing storm water back onto his property.
Kariniemi spoke on behalf of himself and his parents who have lived on the property for 20 years. He said he looked forward to the City Council’s decision.
Spanier conditional use permit
In other planning business, the City Council approved a conditional use permit and variance requested for the Spanier property located at 10580 Cain Road.
The CUP allows for construction of a 2,801 square feet detached accessory building (2,193 square feet existing building with a 608 square feet addition). The variance allows for the building to be constructed 14.9 feet from the property line, where a 20 feet setback is required by city ordinance.
