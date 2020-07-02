Council appoints Lother as temporary successor
The Corcoran City Council, Thursday, June 25, accepted the resignation of one of its members, Brian Dejewski, effective June 30.
Dejewski was elected to the council in 2016. His term will expire on Dec. 31. The four remaining members of the council appointed Brian Lother, who is serving on the Charter Commission, to fill the remainder of Dejewski’s term. Lother is a pastor at Hope Community Church in Corcoran.
This means that three City Council seats and the Mayor’s seat will be up for election in November.
In his letter of resignation, Dejewski said, “Our family has decided to move back to Maple Grove for the advancement of our organization (Mobile Hope) as well as the well being of our family.
“Serving on the council for these past 3 and a half years has been an honor and a pleasure. I have learned more than I ever would have imagined and have enjoyed contributing to the city and my local community through council activities, the crime drug and safety task force and the fire services subcommittee.”
Dejewski said Corcoran has “a capable and dedicated staff … who do their jobs well” and “a council that is highly invested in what is best for the city. That leaves me hopeful that the future for Corcoran is a bright one.”
He added that he would remain active in Corcoran through Mobile Hope’s ongoing programs at Maple Hill Estates mobile home park.
Mayor Ron Thomas said he has to accept the fact that Dejewski is leaving, whether he likes it or not. “I am sorry to see you go. You have done a good job on the City Council. You are conscientious, take the job seriously and bring a lot to the position.”
Thomas and other City Councilors said they did not want a long, drawn out process for finding Dejewski’s temporary successor. The mayor recommended that the council appoint someone who has Corcoran city government experience. Then he suggested Lother. The three remaining City Councilors agreed with his recommendation and appointed Lother. He will be sworn in at the July 9 City Council meeting.
Earlier in the meeting, several residents of the Ravinia subdivision asked the City Council to appoint Ravinia resident Manoj Thomas to serve as Dejewski’s temporary successor. One Ravinia resident said Thomas is a Community Service Officer on the Corcoran Police Department, who has been activity in the community.
Thomas said he would “give a fresh perspective” on issues such as planning for the Hackamore Road corridor and added that he would be “an asset to the City Council.”
Mayor Thomas and the rest of the council agreed that Manoj Thomas would be a good choice for a City Council seat. For the temporary appointment, they preferred Lother. They noted that Manoj Thomas could run for a four-year City Council term in November.
At the end of the meeting, City Administrator Brad Martens said appointment of Manoj Thomas to the Charter Commission is on the agenda for the July 9 council meeting. He would succeed Lother.
