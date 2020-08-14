Two others injured in Aug. 2 rollover accident
The teenage driver killed when her pickup truck flipped over after leaving the roadway on Oakdale Drive in Corcoran on Aug. 2 was identified late last week as Ayriona Marie Derheim, 17, of Big Lake.
Corcoran Police responded to a stretch of Oakdale Drive between Jeffrey Lane and a private drive signed as “No Name Lane” around 6:35 p.m. the evening of the accident, and were assisted by numerous other groups of first responders including Hanover Fire and North Memorial Air Care. Only one vehicle was involved in the accident. The driver, described in Corcoran Police’s initial reports as “a teenager” and later as a 17-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A report by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office on Aug. 6 officially ID’ed the victim. The report states that “[Derheim] was the driver of a vehicle that crashed at [Oakdale Drive]. Cause of death is penetrating and blunt force injuries sustained in the accident. Corcoran Police are investigating.”
Derheim was driving eastbound when her truck left the road via the right-hand shoulder. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Two passengers also suffered injuries: A 15-year-old sister was airlifted with serious injuries while a 14-year-old sister was treated and released at the scene. Initial investigations suggest that all three sisters were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident.
A sad scene
Oakdale Drive is a winding rural road that passes farms, fields and front yards, with many gravel roads connecting to it. The crash occurred at a downhill curve in the road in northern Corcoran, about five minutes southeast of downtown Hanover.
Tire tracks in the grass adjacent to the road and in other areas nearby hint at the path of both the truck and of emergency vehicles that responded to the scene. A wooden fence marking the edge of the bordering property was knocked down and lay in splinters this week. The pitch of the land alongside Oakdale Drive varies; sometimes it is flat or a shallow downgrade. At the site of the accident, however, part of the land off the shoulder drops sharply to facilitate a small drainage tunnel that passes beneath the road.
The day after the accident, a small amount of debris remained at the scene, including a single shoe. By Aug. 4, most of the debris had been cleared away and a memorial with heart-shaped balloons, flowers and a lighted globe had been placed. A variety of other items have been placed at the scene in the days since the accident.
“Onna” Derheim
According to obituaries published by a number of outlets, including the Monticello Times, Derheim, best known as “Onna,” was the daughter of Becky Derheim (Jake Heath) of Big Lake, and Dean and Denise Derheim of Monticello. She is remembered as “outgoing, strong-willed, artistic, smart, confident, kind, loving, fearless and a risk-taker.” She attended school at the Wright Technical Center in Buffalo.
She enjoyed fishing and hunting and had a love for animals, especially horses. The latter interest is shown in the family’s request that memorials be in the form of donations to the Minnesota Hooved Animal Rescue Foundation in Zimmerman.
Additionally, the Rockford Rocket Pride Facebook group has set up a relief fund for the Wichern family of Greenfield. Derheim’s obituary notes Crystal Wichern as being her biological mother.
Donations may be dropped off at, or mailed to, the office of Shane Modrow, Farmers Insurance Agency at 7953 Highway 55 in Rockford.
Jeff Hage of the Monticello Times contributed to this report.
