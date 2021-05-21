Construction is beginning on safety improvements to Highway 12 in Independence. Highway 12 is closed from May 18 through Friday, Sept. 17, in both directions between County Roads 6 and 92. Local residents will maintain access to Highway 12 where needed.
A detour will begin from Highway 12 east of Baker Park Road and take motorists west along County Road 6 to County Road 92. From there the detour heads north back to Highway 12.
In 2021 and 2022, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), in conjunction with Hennepin County, will construct three projects aimed at improving safety and reducing crashes along Highway 12.
On Highway 12 from County Road 6 to Baker Park Road in Maple Plain, MnDOT will reconstruct Highway 12 to install a center concrete barrier. This project will eliminate head-on crashes within this section of Highway 12. MnDOT will construct this project in 2021.
At Highway 12 and County Road 90 in Independence, MnDOT will construct a roundabout. The current intersection has challenging sight lines for entering cars, which contributes to the higher-than-average crash rate. The roundabout will greatly reduce severe crashes and make it easier for traffic to turn onto and from County Road 90. MnDOT will construct this project in 2021. The improvements include:
• A reconfigured County Road 90 to better connect the lanes north and south of Highway 12
• Access for walkers and bicyclists crossing Highway 12
• Drainage ponds to protect the environment
• Improved sightlines for motorists entering Highway 12
• 15-foot-wide raised concrete median
• Wider road
• Westbound roundabout designed to accommodate expansion
At Highway 12 and County Road 92 in Independence, Hennepin County will lead a project in partnership with MnDOT to address the safety issues seen at this location. The project will realign County Road 92 with a bridge over Highway 12 and the railroad tracks and construct a roundabout on Highway 12 for traffic entering and exiting Highway 12 from County Road 92. Hennepin County will construct this project starting in 2021 and continuing into 2022.
