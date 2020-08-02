The next in a continuing series of free fresh produce and dairy drops, sponsored by NourishingHOPE and Second Harvest Heartland, will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Boxes of fresh produce and dairy products will be available for drive-through pick up at six area locations. Boxes are given out on a first come, first served basis. Pickup begins at 3 p.m. and lasts until supplies are exhausted. All are welcome.
Food may be picked up at the follow locations. All drive-through pickups will occur in the parking lot at each location.
Buffalo: Buffalo Covenant Church, 1601 Highway 25 N.
Corcoran: St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 20000 County Highway 10.
Delano: Light of Christ Lutheran Church, 3976 County Line Road SE.
Montrose: Montrose United Methodist Church, 230 Center Avenue S.
Rockford: Our Father’s Lutheran Church, 3903 Gilbert Avenue SE.
St. Michael: St. Michael Elementary School, 101 Central Avenue W.
