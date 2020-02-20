New ownership, new interior and new programming are all in progress at Snap Fitness in Champlin.
After a change of hands in December, Angela DeMichele has become the new owner of the national chain’s Champlin Drive location.
DeMichele first joined the company in 2012 and worked as an assistant manager while attending college in Ohio. She moved her way up to general manager before stepping away briefly to finish her social work degree and practice in the field.
Then, when presented with the opportunity to become a franchisee at the gym where she first got her start, she took the leap. DeMichele has been a franchisee for three years. Having a network in the metro area and finding out former owner Luke Smith was selling the Champlin location, pushed her to make the move from Ohio to Minnesota at the end of last year.
Social work is still ingrained in DeMichele’s daily work. In addition to owning a gym and offering personal training at Snap Fitness, she also works at POR Emotional Wellness in Golden Valley. “Fitness has always been a part of my life, but I always just feel like there’s something about giving back. My mentor always taught me ‘live, learn, pass it on,’ so if I could do that for other people, I wanted to be able to kind of pass that empowerment gift on,” DeMichele said.
At Snap Fitness in Champlin, DeMichele hopes to foster a community that values building relationships and emotional wellness in addition to physical fitness. She plans to do this through hosting events she’s previously done in Ohio, including food drives and youth clinics. Another idea she has, is to replicate a “Deadlifts and Donuts” fundraising event, where an entry fee would be collected and proceeds would be donated to a charity, fitness would remain at the core, and fun and local business promotion would come in the form of fried dough treats.
Some organizations she plans to partner with and support are the Champlin Community Foundation and CoMotion Center for Movement in St. Paul.
Investing in youth is another pillar initiative being built into the 24/7 health club’s programming. DeMichele is certified to teach yoga to children ages 2 through 17 and plans to teach youth classes to Champlin area children. Society’s growing dependence on technology and physical education funding cuts both feed into DeMichele’s goal to give kids an outlet and lead a feel-good activity. “If you move better, you look better — it’s that whole physical, mental and emotional circle.”
Winter makes it easier for people of all ages to hibernate and forget about New Year’s goals. “Motivation is the easy part, discipline is the hard part,” DeMichele said. The Snap Fitness trainers in Champlin aim to provide accountability to gym members, but DeMichele said practicing self-forgiveness and creating a personal plan should be done independently if consistency is a goal.
No matter what fitness goals potential clients have in mind, various membership plans create options. “We get where everyone’s coming from, and we meet someone where they’re at,” DeMichele said. Snap Fitness amenities include 24-hour access to cardio and strength training equipment as well as personal training and group classes during staffed hours. The small group or semi-private training includes both high-intensity training and functional exercises to help improve on daily movement patterns, DeMichele explained.
In addition to new ownership, the interior of Champlin Snap Fitness is being refreshed. Creating a more modern look and adding more powerlifting stations are some of the remodel objectives. Specifically, the remodel will include: having cable crossover machines and the dumbbell area at the front of the gym, creating a functional training area in the back of the space, and adding a new deadlift platform, squat rack, and cardio equipment. “Our whole point to this mission and vision as we change the equipment here and what we’re doing, is to get people results.” A grand re-opening is tentatively planned for the beginning of March.
Snap Fitness in Champlin will remain open during the remodel and is located at 12460 Champlin Drive. For more information, visit snapfitness.com/us/gyms/champlin-mn.
