During the Dec. 9 Champlin City Council meeting, the 2020 operating budget was approved and the 2020 tax levy was set.
Champlin Finance Director Shelly Peterson presented the budget and tax levy to the council.
Per Chapter 275 of Minnesota Statutes, the council is required to certify the 2020 property tax levy to Hennepin County and adopt an operational budget by Dec. 30.
LEVY
According to the council packet, the staff kicked off the budget process in June by providing the staff with preliminary revenue and expenditure assumptions, and in response, the council gave staff objectives and direction for the budget. In September, the council reviewed budget figures and assumptions and recommended staff move forward with a preliminary levy and asked staff to find additional levy savings prior to adoption. Then, in November, the council approved revisions to utility rates as well as a self-sustaining water utility fund model that decreased the general fund by $250,000.
During this week’s meeting, Peterson said the general tax levy recommended for collection in 2020 is $10,383,884. This amount includes a gross tax levy 6.62% higher than the 2019 gross tax levy.
In the September overview of the tax levy, the estimated tax impact on city taxes was expected to increase by $89 a year for median valued homes of $253,000. Then, with revised estimates from Hennepin County on tax capacity and fiscal disparities, combined with the $250,000 reduction of the general fund, the estimated tax impact is estimated at $65 a year, Peterson said..
BUDGET
Peterson also presented the 2020 general fund revenue budget. She said the main source, or 72%, of the general fund is the property tax levy. About 25% of the general fund is also composed of transfers to infrastructure funds, Peterson added.
According to the council packet, the approved 2020 general fund revenue budget and the 2020 general fund expenditure budget both individually amount to $14,108,900 and are each 6.15% higher than last year.
Peterson said one of the highlights of the 2020 proposed revenue budget is building permits will be budgeted conservatively since this revenue stream is always changing and Champlin is close to being fully developed. Other trends within the proposed revenue budget mentioned by Peterson include, the fine revenue continues to decline and transfers from other funds increased a little to adjust to the prior year when transfers were flat.
Some general fund expenditure changes highlighted by Peterson include: salaries and benefits are projected to increase 3.4% or $240,600, non-salary operational expenditure budget is expected to increase by 9.2% or $277,000, and 40% of the increase to the general fund budget is dedicated to transfers out to support infrastructure funds, specifically the transfers portion of the budget is expected to increase 9.9% or $315,000.
According to the council packet, the increased salaries and benefits will be used to improve the community outreach and communication initiatives and increase salaries and benefits as negotiated in employee contracts; the increase in non-salary operational expenditure budget is composed of several changes, including an election year budget, an increase in fire allocation, an increase in anticipated workers compensation, an increase in the electric utilities budget in government services, an increase in emergency preparedness budget for the city’s Mississippi river gauge, an increase in park and trail referendum feasibility report and needs analysis, and expansion of community engagement and recreational programming; and some of the largest transfers will come from the following funds next year, streets, capital equipment, ice forum, and park reserve.
EDA
Prior to Monday’s council meeting, a brief Champlin Economic Development Authority meeting was conducted. During the meeting, the EDA approved a budget and set the levy for 2020.
During the council meeting, Peterson said the EDA budget and levy need council approval. The full housing and redevelopment authority levy of $441,885 and is estimated to impact the median valued home’s property taxes by about $3.50 a year.
After Peterson’s presentation, the floor was open for public comment, but there were no residents who spoke.
The mayor and council thanked Peterson for her work and clarity.
“When we look at the communities around us, we are doing a really good job, much to the contradiction from what you might hear on Facebook or social media. Champlin is a very fiscally conservative, well-maintained city,” Mayor Ryan Karasek said before the council voted on the budget and levy.
Ultimately, the council unanimously voted to adopt a 2020 operating budget and set the 2020 tax levy and approve the 2020 EDA budget and set a 2020 HRA tax levy.
