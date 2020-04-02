Owner gets help from Champlin community with donations of fabric
Lena Samaray was watching a video on YouTube of a woman from Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, Washington who was asking for donations of homemade masks because they ran out. Samaray, who owns Lena’s Tailoring in Champlin, checked online to see if anyone locally was asking for masks. When she didn’t see anything, so she decided to let it go.
Then, on Saturday, March 21, she saw that Champlin Mayor Ryan Karasek was asking for mask donations for Allina and Mercy hospitals.
“I put all my work aside, got out my fabric, elastic and started making them,” Samaray said. “First, I thought I would just do as much with the fabric that I had. But once I started sewing, I realized that it was easy, but a slow process.”
Samaray thought if people started doing this at home, they wouldn’t be able to do much.
“I do have commercial sewing machines, so I called my sister Vera Mikityuk and my friend Irina Polovinkina. Together we made 170 pieces on Saturday; but I thought if I can get one or two more people just to cut fabric and elastic, I could do so much more,” Samaray said.
Karasek picked up the masks and delivered them to Mercy Hospital. When Samaray also told him she could use some help.
“After he posted this on Facebook, I got a huge response from the community.”
One of Samaray’s customers, Kelly Karasek, connected her with Michelle Bickford, who organized a group of women to sew masks at home.
Samaray said some donated fabric while others volunteered to do the cutting. There were also meals brought to her shop and many thank yous and messages of encouragement posted on Facebook.
“I was really amazed by the response from the community,” Samaray said. “I had a lot of older women help and some teenage girls. I didn’t even see all my helpers, because they were sewing from home. I wish I could name all of them.
“Ryan offered to pay for the materials that we used, and one lady at Walmart saw me buying fabric and donated $20 for it. The biggest surprise was when I got a check for $500 from Ramsey Properties.”
Samaray said her goal was to make as many masks as possible. She plans to continue to sew them as long as hospitals, assisted living facilities and nursing homes need them.
“So far, we’ve made over 500 masks, and about 100 were made at home by volunteers who took the precut fabric home,” Samaray said. “I do want to name at least some helpers – Kathy Timm, Brenda Turok, Melissa Behrens, Michelle, Monica, and Beth. I don’t even know all of their names. They just drop off fabric and elastic and leave”
Samaray still has a couple of hundred fabric pieces precut and a lot of elastic, so if anyone still wants to help, they can either pick up precut fabric and elastic from her shop and sew at home, or buy 100% cotton fabric and cut it 6 by 9 inches, with 90-degree angles and drop it off at her business.
“I don’t know how it will work now that we have a stay-at-home order. I think I will still be able to sew alone in my shop, but I am closed for business for a while now, because I am at high risk for complications from the (COVID-19) virus.”
If people are interested in helping or donating, they can call 763-427-7828, or send a message on Facebook to Lena’s Tailoring.
Samaray, a refugee from Belarus, has been in America for 20 years. A 12-year resident of Champlin, she now lives in Maple Grove.
A member of the Pentecostal church, she is the 12th of 14 children in her family.
“I love God, I have three sons, four grandchildren and one on the way. That is my biggest support team,” she said.
Lena’s Tailoring is located at 11640 Winnetka Ave. N in Champlin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.