Heather Nelson named new Champlin’s assistant city engineer

At the Aug. 9 Champlin City Council meeting, the council formally approved Heather Nelson as the new assistant city engineer, replacing Todd Tuominen, who recently retired after working 33 years for the city.
Nelson previously worked for Sambatek as a client service manager, where she was responsible for client relations in the municipal group and as project manager for municipal project work, which included street reconstruction, water resource, and municipal development work.
Nelson, who holds a bachelor’s of science degree in geological engineering from the University of North Dakota, has also worked at WSB as a senior project manager and served as city water resource engineer for the cities of Medina, Monticello, Excelsior, North St. Paul, and St. Paul Park. She also served as the consultant assistant city engineer for two communities in the west metro while working for Wenck, an environmental engineering and consulting company.
At the meeting, council member Jessica Tesdall said while she has no concerns about Nelson or her candidacy for the position, she wanted to table the vote until the Aug. 23 budgeting discussion. Tesdall said later she wanted to further discuss how this position impacts the total budget with respect to other new job positions that will be laid out in the Financial Management Plan (FMP) for the next five to 10 years and see the impact on the organization. “
I understand the delicacy of the situation that we have in front of us but I do feel like there is more info to be had,” Tesdall said at the meeting.
Mayor Ryan Karasek agreed with Tesdall that there needed to be more discussion and voted with Tesdall to table the item. “I am 100% supportive of the candidate...my concern and support of my colleague was regarding the process,” he said.
But council members Tom Moe and Nate Truesdell, with Ryan Sabas absent, felt comfortable voting in favor of hiring Nelson. “Through the process, we have identified a candidate that fits the classification that was put forward, and the starting salary, albeit on the high side, is within the approved and appropriate range,” Moe said at the meeting. “For those two reasons, I am very comfortable with where we are at with this individual.”
Due to a 2-2 vote, the council came to a compromise: vote to approve Nelson as assistant city engineer with a note that they will have a “healthy discussion about the direction of engineering at the next opportunity in the budget discussion,” according to Truesdell.
With that motion up for a vote, the council unanimously approved it 4-0. “It is completely appropriate moving forward with Heather Nelson as assistant city engineer,” Tesdall said.
Nelson will be appointed in her new role effective Aug. 16.
