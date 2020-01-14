An ice jam on the Mississippi River in Champlin lead to minor flooding earlier this week.
On Monday morning, the National Weather Service released a flood warning for the Mississippi River at Highway 169. The warning said ice jamming led to exacerbated river levels, and the flooding would be gradual unless the ice jam breaks.
According to the warning, the flood stage was at 13 feet as of 8:30 a.m., and there was minor flooding in the area. For reference, a flood stage begins at 12 feet, a moderate flood stage begins at 14 feet, and a major flood stage begins at 17 feet, according to the National Weather Service website.
By Tuesday morning, the flood stage dropped down to 12 feet, and the flood warning was still in effect. “The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions or forecasts change,” the warning stated.
After the warning was released, the city of Champlin announced both Galloway Park and Mississippi Point Park and the trail that runs alongside the river would be closed until further notice via Facebook.
In a follow-up post on Monday, the city of Champlin wrote, “Sand and sand bags will be available in the Public Works Yard (behind City Hall) tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 14, for residents to pick up if they are needed.”
There is a gauge installed on the Mississippi River in Champlin, so water levels are constantly updated here: bit.ly/3a6j5tv.
