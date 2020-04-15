There will be no Father Hennepin Festival in Champlin this year.
Monday the Champlin City Council approved a staff recommendation to cancel the June 12-14 community festival.
“Due to the global pandemic of the COVID-19 virus, and its constraints on social gatherings, staff is recommending the cancellation of the event,” read a staff memo to the council.
According to staff, sponsorship and advertising for the festival is extremely low compared to prior years and it didn’t feel right to approach local businesses for sponsorships during the pandemic.
“It is disappointing,” said Mayor Ryan Karasek. “There are safety concerns but we’re also in tough economic times.”
He said a good percentage of the businesses the city would normally solicit for sponsorships aren’t even open right now.
Contract services, advertising and operational costs for the festival are nearly $75,000, according to city staff.
In lieu of the Father Hennepin Festival, the city plans to expand its fall Shed Fest gathering to two days – Sept. 18 and 19.
Staff will also try to reschedule the band Good for Gary, booked to play at the Father Hennepin Festival, to instead play Friday, Sept. 18 at Shed Fest.
