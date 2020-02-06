George Jensen, 83, of Champlin pleaded guilty to five counts of criminal vehicular operation for crashing into a bus shelter, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Feb. 5.
Hennepin County District Court Judge Jay Quam will decide whether or not to accept Jensen’s plea on April 20. “I am not comfortable accepting it, yet, but I will listen, get all of the information I can and then decide,” Quam said.
On July 9, Jensen crashed his van into a Metro Transit bus shelter and injured five people in north Minneapolis. The criminal complaint states Minneapolis and Metro Transit Police officers were dispatched to a collision between a conversion van driven by Jensen and a bus shelter near the intersection of West Broadway Avenue and Lyndale Avenue North.
At the end of the Feb. 5 plea hearing, Quam ordered Jensen to undergo a neurological examination. Quam also asked the county attorney’s office to give details about the injuries of each victim and video footage of the crash.
Jensen’s attorney informed the court that Jensen is in the early stages of dementia, according to Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
If Quam accepts Jensen’s plea, he would receive up to 23 months in prison and 365 days in the Hennepin County workhouse, but would not have to serve time if he completes three years of probation and 100 hours of community service. Jensen will also have to pay restitution to cover medical costs of the victims.
During his guilty plea, Jensen said he had mobility issues prior to the incident that required him to use a walker and allowed him to obtain handicapped stickers for his vehicle.
He also admitted to driving slowly along Broadway before he accelerated and hit the bus shelter.
Initially, he didn’t understand why the van accelerated, but now knows he did have his foot on the accelerator and couldn’t react quickly enough to put it on the brake, according to Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
Jensen also acknowledged the severe injuries to the victims caused by his decision to drive with mobility issues and the collapsed bus shelter.
According to the complaint, one victim suffered multiple pelvic fractures and significant blood loss as well as fractures of the ribs and a vertebra. A second victim suffered multiple rib fractures, a lacerated spleen, fractures of both legs, a lung contusion and scalp laceration. A third victim suffered a traumatic brain injury and multiple rib fractures. A fourth victim suffered a spinal fracture. A fifth victim suffered multiple rib fractures.
In conclusion, Jensen’s attorney told the court he did not hit the bus shelter on purpose.
“That is true,” Jensen said.
When charges were filed and announced by Freeman during an Aug. 30 press conference, an activist in attendance questioned the charges.
Spike Moss asked Freeman why Jensen was not being charged with a hate crime, attempted murder or using the vehicle as a weapon.
In response, Freeman said, “During my time as county attorney, I’ve had to make some tough decisions and I made those decisions without consideration of race either as to the alleged perpetrator or to the victim.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.