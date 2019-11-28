The following incidents were reported between Oct. 30 and Nov. 12.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue — Theft, currency

Highway 169 & 109th Avenue — Personal injury, traffic accident

Champlin Drive & 120th Avenue — Property damage, traffic accident

11800 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage, vehicle

Thursday, Oct. 31

600 block of West River Road — Drugs, adult arrest

600 block of West River Road — Threat, adult arrest

Highway 169 & East Hayden Lake Road — Property damage, traffic accident

11900 block of Virginia Ave — DWI, adult arrest

Highway 169 & East Hayden Lake Road — Property damage, traffic accident

Friday, Nov. 1

Highway 169 & 109th Avenue — Property damage, traffic accident

11700 block of Champlin Drive — Fraud, checking

13000 block of Revere Lane — Assault, no arrest

Saturday, Nov. 2

Highway 169 & Miller Road — Escape motor vehicle tax

Edgewood Ave & 117th Avenue — Escape motor vehicle tax

11200 block of Aquila Drive — Property damage, vehicle

Sunday, Nov. 3

6100 block of 111th Avenue — Drugs, adult arrest

Highway 169 & Miller Road — Drugs, adult cited

Dayton Road & Nathan Lane — Drugs, adult cited

West River Road & 109th Avenue — Drugs, adult cited

100 block of East Hayden Lake Road — Theft from motor vehicle, electronics

Monday, Nov. 4

12000 block of Idaho Avenue — Fraud, scam

11200 block of Aquila Drive — Theft, shoplifting

Tuesday, Nov. 5

12000 block of Champlin Drive — Drugs, adult arrest

400 block of Independence Avenue — Assault, juvenile arrest

11300 block of Quebec Avenue — Fraud, credit card

1300 block of Xylon Avenue — Assault, adult arrest

Wednesday, Nov. 6

9400 block of Prairieview Trail — Theft, mail

Highway 169 & Dayton Road — Property damage, traffic accident

Highway 169 & Miller Road — Property damage, traffic accident

11100 block of Xenia Avenue — Property damage, vehicle

11400 block of Rosemill Court — Property damage, miscellaneous

Thursday, Nov. 7

11800 block of Champlin Drive — Fraud, scam

1200 block of Mississippi Drive — Assault, no arrest

Friday, Nov. 8

11900 block of Champlin Drive — Assault, no arrest

700 block of Baxter Street — Assault, no arrest

10900 block of Edgewood Avenue — Alcohol, juveniles and adults cited

Saturday, Nov. 9

11900 block of Business Park Boulevard — Theft, currency

Elm Creek Parkway & Champlin Drive — Property damage, traffic accident

11400 block of Elmwood Avenue — Fraud, scam

Sunday, Nov. 10

11300 block of West River Road — Disorderly, no arrest

700 block of Baxter Street — Theft, miscellaneous

800 block of Bradford Avenue — Disorderly, no arrest

Highway 169 & Dean Avenue — Personal injury, traffic accident

Highway 169 & Dean Avenue — Property damage, accident

Monday, Nov. 11

13100 block of Valley Forge Lane — Fraud, credit card

Tuesday, Nov. 12

11800 block of Champlin Drive — Flee, adult arrest

Other

Champlin officers also responded to nine verbal disputes, 14 suspicious activities, 12 residential/business alarms, 56 medical/welfare calls, five loud music/noise complaints, 13 traffic complaints, 12 animal complaints and seven juvenile complaints.

Champlin officers issued 219 traffic citations.

