The following incidents were reported between Oct. 30 and Nov. 12.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue — Theft, currency
Highway 169 & 109th Avenue — Personal injury, traffic accident
Champlin Drive & 120th Avenue — Property damage, traffic accident
11800 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage, vehicle
Thursday, Oct. 31
600 block of West River Road — Drugs, adult arrest
600 block of West River Road — Threat, adult arrest
Highway 169 & East Hayden Lake Road — Property damage, traffic accident
11900 block of Virginia Ave — DWI, adult arrest
Highway 169 & East Hayden Lake Road — Property damage, traffic accident
Friday, Nov. 1
Highway 169 & 109th Avenue — Property damage, traffic accident
11700 block of Champlin Drive — Fraud, checking
13000 block of Revere Lane — Assault, no arrest
Saturday, Nov. 2
Highway 169 & Miller Road — Escape motor vehicle tax
Edgewood Ave & 117th Avenue — Escape motor vehicle tax
11200 block of Aquila Drive — Property damage, vehicle
Sunday, Nov. 3
6100 block of 111th Avenue — Drugs, adult arrest
Highway 169 & Miller Road — Drugs, adult cited
Dayton Road & Nathan Lane — Drugs, adult cited
West River Road & 109th Avenue — Drugs, adult cited
100 block of East Hayden Lake Road — Theft from motor vehicle, electronics
Monday, Nov. 4
12000 block of Idaho Avenue — Fraud, scam
11200 block of Aquila Drive — Theft, shoplifting
Tuesday, Nov. 5
12000 block of Champlin Drive — Drugs, adult arrest
400 block of Independence Avenue — Assault, juvenile arrest
11300 block of Quebec Avenue — Fraud, credit card
1300 block of Xylon Avenue — Assault, adult arrest
Wednesday, Nov. 6
9400 block of Prairieview Trail — Theft, mail
Highway 169 & Dayton Road — Property damage, traffic accident
Highway 169 & Miller Road — Property damage, traffic accident
11100 block of Xenia Avenue — Property damage, vehicle
11400 block of Rosemill Court — Property damage, miscellaneous
Thursday, Nov. 7
11800 block of Champlin Drive — Fraud, scam
1200 block of Mississippi Drive — Assault, no arrest
Friday, Nov. 8
11900 block of Champlin Drive — Assault, no arrest
700 block of Baxter Street — Assault, no arrest
10900 block of Edgewood Avenue — Alcohol, juveniles and adults cited
Saturday, Nov. 9
11900 block of Business Park Boulevard — Theft, currency
Elm Creek Parkway & Champlin Drive — Property damage, traffic accident
11400 block of Elmwood Avenue — Fraud, scam
Sunday, Nov. 10
11300 block of West River Road — Disorderly, no arrest
700 block of Baxter Street — Theft, miscellaneous
800 block of Bradford Avenue — Disorderly, no arrest
Highway 169 & Dean Avenue — Personal injury, traffic accident
Highway 169 & Dean Avenue — Property damage, accident
Monday, Nov. 11
13100 block of Valley Forge Lane — Fraud, credit card
Tuesday, Nov. 12
11800 block of Champlin Drive — Flee, adult arrest
Other
Champlin officers also responded to nine verbal disputes, 14 suspicious activities, 12 residential/business alarms, 56 medical/welfare calls, five loud music/noise complaints, 13 traffic complaints, 12 animal complaints and seven juvenile complaints.
Champlin officers issued 219 traffic citations.
