The following incidents were reported between Dec. 11 and Dec. 24.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
West River Road & 109th Avenue — Drugs, one adult cited
12000 block of Louisiana Avenue — Domestic assault, one adult arrest
6100 block of 111th Avenue — Harassment
Thursday, Dec. 12
Dayton Road & Cartway Road — False name/info, one adult cited
10900 block of Colorado Avenue — Personal injury, hit & run motor vehicle accident
400 block of Dayton Road — Theft of currency
7300 block of 114th Avenue — Fraudulent use of credit card
11900 block of Winnetka Avenue — Identity theft
Highway 169 & West River Road — Hit & run motor vehicle accident
Friday, Dec. 13
Cartway Road & Elm Creek Road — Mail theft, two adults arrested
Winnetka Avenue & 114th Avenue — Personal injury motor vehicle accident
7600 block of 110th Place North — Harassment
6200 block of 111th Avenue — Disorderly conduct, one adult cited
11900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue — Property damage, hit & run motor vehicle accident
Saturday, Dec. 14
Highway 169 & East Hayden Lake Road — Personal injury motor vehicle accident
11400 block of Marketplace Drive — Property damage, motor vehicle accident
11600 block of Theatre Drive — Theft of purse
Sunday, Dec. 15
11900 block of Wisconsin Avenue — Property damage, motor vehicle accident
7000 block of 114th Court — Property damage caused by snowmobile
Monday, Dec. 16
Highway 169 & 114th Avenue — Property damage, motor vehicle accident
6000 109th Avenue — Property damage, motor vehicle accident, one adult cited
7700 block of 118th Way — Theft using stolen checks
8100 block of 114th Avenue — Drugs, one adult arrest
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Highway 169 & Elm Creek Parkway — Property damage, motor vehicle accident
10900 block of West River Road — Property damage, motor vehicle accident
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Champlin Drive & 120th Avenue — False name/info, two adult arrests and one adult cited
11900 block of Business Park Boulevard — Property damage, hit & run motor vehicle accident
11900 block of Business Park Boulevard — Property damage, one adult cited
11900 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage, hit & run motor vehicle accident
Thursday, Dec. 19
Highway 169 & 120th Avenue — Property damage, motor vehicle accident
Highway 169 & Miller Road — Personal injury motor vehicle accident
Business Park Boulevard & 114th Avenue — Property damage, motor vehicle accident
6000 block of 117th Avenue — Motor vehicle theft
Friday, Dec. 20
6300 block of 111th Circle — Theft of mail package
11400 block of Marketplace Drive — Theft of liquor, one juvenile cited
Saturday, Dec. 21
12000 block of Champlin Drive — Drugs, one adult arrest
Highway 169 & Dayton Road — DWI, one adult cited
Sunday, Dec. 22
12000 block of Winnetka Avenue — False name/info, one adult cited
8500 block of South Pond Trail — Fraud
8600 114th Avenue — Theft of miscellaneous, change from auto
Monday, Dec.23
11200 block of Aquila Drive — Property damage, motor vehicle accident
12200 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage, motor vehicle accident
Champlin Drive & 117th Avenue — Property damage, motor vehicle accident
Highway 169 & 117th Avenue — Property damage, motor vehicle accident
11600 block of Theatre Drive — Property damage, hit & run motor vehicle accident
11900 block of Business Park Boulevard — Drugs
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Winnetka Avenue & 109th Avenue — Property damage, motor vehicle accident, one adult cited
12000 block of Business Park Boulevard — Disorderly conduct
Other
Champlin officers also responded to six verbal disputes, 15 suspicious activities, 20 residential/business alarms, 60 medical/welfare calls, three loud music/noise complaints, six traffic complaints, 14 animal complaints and one juvenile complaints.
Champlin officers issued 187 traffic citations, including verbal and written citations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.