The following incidents were reported between Dec. 11 and Dec. 24.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

West River Road & 109th Avenue — Drugs, one adult cited

12000 block of Louisiana Avenue — Domestic assault, one adult arrest

6100 block of 111th Avenue — Harassment

Thursday, Dec. 12

Dayton Road & Cartway Road — False name/info, one adult cited

10900 block of Colorado Avenue — Personal injury, hit & run motor vehicle accident

400 block of Dayton Road — Theft of currency

7300 block of 114th Avenue — Fraudulent use of credit card

11900 block of Winnetka Avenue — Identity theft

Highway 169 & West River Road — Hit & run motor vehicle accident

Friday, Dec. 13

Cartway Road & Elm Creek Road — Mail theft, two adults arrested

Winnetka Avenue & 114th Avenue — Personal injury motor vehicle accident

7600 block of 110th Place North — Harassment

6200 block of 111th Avenue — Disorderly conduct, one adult cited

11900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue — Property damage, hit & run motor vehicle accident

Saturday, Dec. 14

Highway 169 & East Hayden Lake Road — Personal injury motor vehicle accident

11400 block of Marketplace Drive — Property damage, motor vehicle accident

11600 block of Theatre Drive — Theft of purse

Sunday, Dec. 15

11900 block of Wisconsin Avenue — Property damage, motor vehicle accident

7000 block of 114th Court — Property damage caused by snowmobile

Monday, Dec. 16

Highway 169 & 114th Avenue — Property damage, motor vehicle accident

6000 109th Avenue — Property damage, motor vehicle accident, one adult cited

7700 block of 118th Way — Theft using stolen checks

8100 block of 114th Avenue — Drugs, one adult arrest

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Highway 169 & Elm Creek Parkway — Property damage, motor vehicle accident

10900 block of West River Road — Property damage, motor vehicle accident

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Champlin Drive & 120th Avenue — False name/info, two adult arrests and one adult cited

11900 block of Business Park Boulevard — Property damage, hit & run motor vehicle accident

11900 block of Business Park Boulevard — Property damage, one adult cited

11900 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage, hit & run motor vehicle accident

Thursday, Dec. 19

Highway 169 & 120th Avenue — Property damage, motor vehicle accident

Highway 169 & Miller Road — Personal injury motor vehicle accident

Business Park Boulevard & 114th Avenue — Property damage, motor vehicle accident

6000 block of 117th Avenue — Motor vehicle theft

Friday, Dec. 20

6300 block of 111th Circle — Theft of mail package

11400 block of Marketplace Drive — Theft of liquor, one juvenile cited

Saturday, Dec. 21

12000 block of Champlin Drive — Drugs, one adult arrest

Highway 169 & Dayton Road — DWI, one adult cited

Sunday, Dec. 22

12000 block of Winnetka Avenue — False name/info, one adult cited

8500 block of South Pond Trail — Fraud

8600 114th Avenue — Theft of miscellaneous, change from auto

Monday, Dec.23

11200 block of Aquila Drive — Property damage, motor vehicle accident

12200 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage, motor vehicle accident

Champlin Drive & 117th Avenue — Property damage, motor vehicle accident

Highway 169 & 117th Avenue — Property damage, motor vehicle accident

11600 block of Theatre Drive — Property damage, hit & run motor vehicle accident

11900 block of Business Park Boulevard — Drugs

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Winnetka Avenue & 109th Avenue — Property damage, motor vehicle accident, one adult cited

12000 block of Business Park Boulevard — Disorderly conduct

Other

Champlin officers also responded to six verbal disputes, 15 suspicious activities, 20 residential/business alarms, 60 medical/welfare calls, three loud music/noise complaints, six traffic complaints, 14 animal complaints and one juvenile complaints.

Champlin officers issued 187 traffic citations, including verbal and written citations.

