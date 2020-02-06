The following incidents were reported between Jan. 8 and Jan. 21.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

11900 block of Business Park Boulevard — Theft, shoplifting

Thursday, Jan. 9

13100 block of Valley Forge Lane — Check, forgery

12300 block of Champlin Drive — DWI, adult arrest

Dean Avenue & Cartway Road — False name, adult cited

Friday, Jan. 10

Highway 169 & 109th Avenue — Property damage traffic accident

12100 block of Ensign Avenue — Assault

12000 block of Oregon Circle — Burglary

11600 block of Business Park Boulevard — Property damage traffic accident

11900 block of Virginia Avenue — Fraud, scam

Saturday, Jan. 11

Cartway Road & Independence Lane — DWI, adult arrest

Douglas Court & Douglas Drive — Hit & run, property damage accident

11400 block of Marketplace Drive — Fraud, scam

10800 block of Hackberry Lane — Theft from motor vehicle

11300 block of Quebec Avenue — DWI, adult arrest

Sunday, Jan. 12

11000 block of Louisiana Court West — Fraud, scam

12300 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage traffic accident

100 block of Miller Road — Harassment, female receiving harassment

Monday, Jan. 13

7400 block of 122nd Avenue — Theft from motor vehicle

11900 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, electronics

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Jefferson Highway & 109th Avenue — Property damage traffic accident

Winnetka Avenue & 117th Avenue — Flee, adult arrest

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Dayton Road & French Lake Road — Hit & run, property damage accident

East Hayden Lake Rd & Champlin Drive — Property damage traffic accident

12400 block of Gettysburg Avenue — Harassment, female receiving harassment

Thursday, Jan. 16

Cartway Road & Dean Avenue — Property damage traffic accident

6000 block of 117th Avenue — Theft from motor vehicle

12300 block of Champlin Drive — Counterfeit currency

11100 block of Douglas Drive — Hit & run, property damage accident

Friday, Jan. 17

11800 block of Emery Village Drive — Identity theft

11400 block of Yates Circle — Theft from motor vehicle, license plate

Champlin Drive & 117th Avenue — Personal injury traffic accident

11400 block of Yates Circle — Theft from motor vehicle, license tab

Saturday, Jan. 18

11700 block of Champlin Drive — Theft from motor vehicle

Sunday, Jan. 19

Business Park Boulevard & 117th Avenue — DWI, adult arrest

Monday, Jan. 20

11800 block of Jersey Avenue — Burglary

Tuesday, Jan. 21

11700 block of Emery Village Drive — Harassment, female receiving harassment

Other

Champlin officers also responded to five verbal disputes, 20 suspicious activities, 9 residential/business alarms, 52 medical/welfare calls, five loud music/noise complaints, 10 traffic complaints, nine animal complaints and one juvenile complaint.

Champlin officers issued 166 traffic citations, including verbal and written citations.

