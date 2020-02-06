The following incidents were reported between Jan. 8 and Jan. 21.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
11900 block of Business Park Boulevard — Theft, shoplifting
Thursday, Jan. 9
13100 block of Valley Forge Lane — Check, forgery
12300 block of Champlin Drive — DWI, adult arrest
Dean Avenue & Cartway Road — False name, adult cited
Friday, Jan. 10
Highway 169 & 109th Avenue — Property damage traffic accident
12100 block of Ensign Avenue — Assault
12000 block of Oregon Circle — Burglary
11600 block of Business Park Boulevard — Property damage traffic accident
11900 block of Virginia Avenue — Fraud, scam
Saturday, Jan. 11
Cartway Road & Independence Lane — DWI, adult arrest
Douglas Court & Douglas Drive — Hit & run, property damage accident
11400 block of Marketplace Drive — Fraud, scam
10800 block of Hackberry Lane — Theft from motor vehicle
11300 block of Quebec Avenue — DWI, adult arrest
Sunday, Jan. 12
11000 block of Louisiana Court West — Fraud, scam
12300 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage traffic accident
100 block of Miller Road — Harassment, female receiving harassment
Monday, Jan. 13
7400 block of 122nd Avenue — Theft from motor vehicle
11900 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, electronics
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Jefferson Highway & 109th Avenue — Property damage traffic accident
Winnetka Avenue & 117th Avenue — Flee, adult arrest
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Dayton Road & French Lake Road — Hit & run, property damage accident
East Hayden Lake Rd & Champlin Drive — Property damage traffic accident
12400 block of Gettysburg Avenue — Harassment, female receiving harassment
Thursday, Jan. 16
Cartway Road & Dean Avenue — Property damage traffic accident
6000 block of 117th Avenue — Theft from motor vehicle
12300 block of Champlin Drive — Counterfeit currency
11100 block of Douglas Drive — Hit & run, property damage accident
Friday, Jan. 17
11800 block of Emery Village Drive — Identity theft
11400 block of Yates Circle — Theft from motor vehicle, license plate
Champlin Drive & 117th Avenue — Personal injury traffic accident
11400 block of Yates Circle — Theft from motor vehicle, license tab
Saturday, Jan. 18
11700 block of Champlin Drive — Theft from motor vehicle
Sunday, Jan. 19
Business Park Boulevard & 117th Avenue — DWI, adult arrest
Monday, Jan. 20
11800 block of Jersey Avenue — Burglary
Tuesday, Jan. 21
11700 block of Emery Village Drive — Harassment, female receiving harassment
Other
Champlin officers also responded to five verbal disputes, 20 suspicious activities, 9 residential/business alarms, 52 medical/welfare calls, five loud music/noise complaints, 10 traffic complaints, nine animal complaints and one juvenile complaint.
Champlin officers issued 166 traffic citations, including verbal and written citations.
