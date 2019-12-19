The following incidents were reported between Nov. 13 and Nov. 26.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Highway 169 & 109th Avenue — Property damage, traffic accident

11500 block of Jersey Avenue — Theft, miscellaneous

Thursday, Nov. 14

6600 block of 114th Avenue — Assault, adult arrest

8600 block of 114th Avenue — Theft – shoplifting, adult cited

Friday, Nov. 15

Highway 169 & West River Road — Property damage, traffic accident

7700 block of 111th Avenue — Property damage

11900 block of Emery Village Drive — Assault, two juvenile arrests

Saturday, Nov. 16

Jefferson Highway & 109th Avenue — Property damage, traffic accident

Sunday, Nov. 17

Highway 169 & West River Road — Property damage, traffic accident

7000 block of 114th Avenue — Motor vehicle, theft

8400 block of Emery Parkway — False name/info

Monday, Nov. 18

Vera Cruz Avenue & West River Road — Hit & run motor vehicle accident, adult cited

6200 block of 114th Lane — Assault, adult arrest

Douglas Drive & 109th Avenue — Hit & run motor vehicle accident, adult cited

11200 block of Georgia Avenue — Residential burglary of tools

100 block of Curtis Road — Alcohol, adult cited

300 block of East River Entry — Fraud, scam

Tuesday, Nov. 19

11100 block of Douglas Drive — Theft, gas drive off

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Highway 169 & Highway 610 — Drugs, adult arrest

6200 block of 112th Avenue — Theft & trespass, adult cited

Highway 169 & Dean Avenue — DWI, adult arrested

11500 block of Theatre Drive — Theft of services, two adults cited

Thursday, Nov. 21

Highway 169 & Miller Road — Property damage, traffic accident

Champlin Drive & Elmwood Avenue — Property damage, traffic accident

12300 block of Champlin Drive — Fraud, credit card fraud

9900 block of 129th Avenue — Vandalism

6000 block of 109th Avenue — Harassment

Friday, Nov. 22

Elm Creek Parkway & Jefferson Highway — Drugs, adult arrest

12100 block of West River Road — Harassment

11700 block of Texas Avenue — Fraud, credit card

Saturday, Nov. 23

12300 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly, conduct

Sunday, Nov. 24

Highway 169 & 114th Avenue — Drugs, adult arrest

7000 block of 110th Avenue — Assault, adult arrest

Monday, Nov. 25

100 block of Miller Road — Theft, gas drive off

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Highway 169 & 114th Avenue — Drugs, adult arrest

12000 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, gas drive off

8600 114th Avenue — Property damage, traffic accident

11000 block of Colorado Avenue — Identity theft

6000 109th Avenue — Theft, cell phone

Other

Champlin officers also responded to four verbal disputes, 13 suspicious activities, 14 residential/business alarms, 71 medical/welfare calls, two loud music/noise complaints, eight traffic complaints, 17 animal complaints and three juvenile complaints.

Champlin officers issued 191 traffic citations.

