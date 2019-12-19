The following incidents were reported between Nov. 13 and Nov. 26.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Highway 169 & 109th Avenue — Property damage, traffic accident
11500 block of Jersey Avenue — Theft, miscellaneous
Thursday, Nov. 14
6600 block of 114th Avenue — Assault, adult arrest
8600 block of 114th Avenue — Theft – shoplifting, adult cited
Friday, Nov. 15
Highway 169 & West River Road — Property damage, traffic accident
7700 block of 111th Avenue — Property damage
11900 block of Emery Village Drive — Assault, two juvenile arrests
Saturday, Nov. 16
Jefferson Highway & 109th Avenue — Property damage, traffic accident
Sunday, Nov. 17
Highway 169 & West River Road — Property damage, traffic accident
7000 block of 114th Avenue — Motor vehicle, theft
8400 block of Emery Parkway — False name/info
Monday, Nov. 18
Vera Cruz Avenue & West River Road — Hit & run motor vehicle accident, adult cited
6200 block of 114th Lane — Assault, adult arrest
Douglas Drive & 109th Avenue — Hit & run motor vehicle accident, adult cited
11200 block of Georgia Avenue — Residential burglary of tools
100 block of Curtis Road — Alcohol, adult cited
300 block of East River Entry — Fraud, scam
Tuesday, Nov. 19
11100 block of Douglas Drive — Theft, gas drive off
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Highway 169 & Highway 610 — Drugs, adult arrest
6200 block of 112th Avenue — Theft & trespass, adult cited
Highway 169 & Dean Avenue — DWI, adult arrested
11500 block of Theatre Drive — Theft of services, two adults cited
Thursday, Nov. 21
Highway 169 & Miller Road — Property damage, traffic accident
Champlin Drive & Elmwood Avenue — Property damage, traffic accident
12300 block of Champlin Drive — Fraud, credit card fraud
9900 block of 129th Avenue — Vandalism
6000 block of 109th Avenue — Harassment
Friday, Nov. 22
Elm Creek Parkway & Jefferson Highway — Drugs, adult arrest
12100 block of West River Road — Harassment
11700 block of Texas Avenue — Fraud, credit card
Saturday, Nov. 23
12300 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly, conduct
Sunday, Nov. 24
Highway 169 & 114th Avenue — Drugs, adult arrest
7000 block of 110th Avenue — Assault, adult arrest
Monday, Nov. 25
100 block of Miller Road — Theft, gas drive off
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Highway 169 & 114th Avenue — Drugs, adult arrest
12000 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, gas drive off
8600 114th Avenue — Property damage, traffic accident
11000 block of Colorado Avenue — Identity theft
6000 109th Avenue — Theft, cell phone
Other
Champlin officers also responded to four verbal disputes, 13 suspicious activities, 14 residential/business alarms, 71 medical/welfare calls, two loud music/noise complaints, eight traffic complaints, 17 animal complaints and three juvenile complaints.
Champlin officers issued 191 traffic citations.
