The following incidents were reported between Nov. 27 and Dec. 10.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Highway 169 & 109th Avenue — DWI & obstruction, adult arrest
Elm Creek Parkway & Parkside Trail — Property damage, traffic accident
8500 block of South Pond Trail — Harassment
12000 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly conduct, two adults and one juvenile cited
Thursday, Nov. 28
Business Park Boulevard & 122nd Avenue — Drug paraphernalia, two adults cited
12100 block of Ensign Avenue — Drug paraphernalia, one adult cited
Friday, Nov. 29
East Hayden Lake Road & Gettysburg Avenue — Drugs, one adult cited; curfew, two juveniles cited
11500 block of Welcome Circle North — Domestic assault, one adult cited
Highway 169 & 114th Avenue — Property damage traffic accident, one adult cited
Saturday, Nov. 30
West River Road & Welcome Avenue — Property damage, traffic accident
West River Road & Welcome Avenue — Property damage traffic accident, one adult cited
12900 block of Valley Forge Lane — Hit & run motor vehicle accident, one adult cited
Sunday, Dec. 1
Highway 169 & West River Road — Property damage, traffic accident
7000 block of 114th Avenue — Motor vehicle, theft
8400 block of Emery Parkway — False name/info
Monday, Dec. 2
9100 block of White Oaks Trail — Property damage, traffic accident
5900 block of 113th Avenue — Domestic assault, no charges
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Winnetka Avenue & 114th Avenue — Property damage traffic accident, one adult cited
Wednesday, Dec. 4
11600 block of Theatre Drive — False name/info, one adult cited
Thursday, Dec. 5
5900 block of 115th Avenue — Fraud, scam attempt
11400 block of Ashbury Circle — Theft, currency and miscellaneous items
100 block of Miller Road — Trespass violation, one adult cited
Friday, Dec. 6
6000 block of 109th Avenue — Drugs, one juvenile cited
12200 block of Nevada Circle — Fraud
Saturday, Dec. 7
12300 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly, conduct
Sunday, Dec. 8
French Lake Road & Lancaster Lane — DWI, one adult arrest
Monday, Dec. 9
Highway 169 & 120th Avenue — Property damage, traffic accident
200 block of Lowell Road — Property damage
11800 block of Emery Village Drive — Fraud, identity theft
11600 block of Theatre Drive — Fraud, computer software scam
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Highway 169 & 117th Avenue — DWI, one adult arrest
11500 block of Theatre Drive — Property damage, traffic accident
6800 block of 110th Avenue — Hit & run property damage accident, mail box
Other
Champlin officers also responded to four verbal disputes, 13 suspicious activities, 9 residential/business alarms, 61 medical/welfare calls, five loud music/noise complaints, four traffic complaints, 11 animal complaints and four juvenile complaints.
Champlin officers issued 190 traffic citations, including verbal and written citations.
