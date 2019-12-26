The following incidents were reported between Nov. 27 and Dec. 10.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Highway 169 & 109th Avenue — DWI & obstruction, adult arrest

Elm Creek Parkway & Parkside Trail — Property damage, traffic accident

8500 block of South Pond Trail — Harassment

12000 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly conduct, two adults and one juvenile cited

Thursday, Nov. 28

Business Park Boulevard & 122nd Avenue — Drug paraphernalia, two adults cited

12100 block of Ensign Avenue — Drug paraphernalia, one adult cited

Friday, Nov. 29

East Hayden Lake Road & Gettysburg Avenue — Drugs, one adult cited; curfew, two juveniles cited

11500 block of Welcome Circle North — Domestic assault, one adult cited

Highway 169 & 114th Avenue — Property damage traffic accident, one adult cited

Saturday, Nov. 30

West River Road & Welcome Avenue — Property damage, traffic accident

West River Road & Welcome Avenue — Property damage traffic accident, one adult cited

12900 block of Valley Forge Lane — Hit & run motor vehicle accident, one adult cited

Sunday, Dec. 1

Highway 169 & West River Road — Property damage, traffic accident

7000 block of 114th Avenue — Motor vehicle, theft

8400 block of Emery Parkway — False name/info

Monday, Dec. 2

9100 block of White Oaks Trail — Property damage, traffic accident

5900 block of 113th Avenue — Domestic assault, no charges

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Winnetka Avenue & 114th Avenue — Property damage traffic accident, one adult cited

Wednesday, Dec. 4

11600 block of Theatre Drive — False name/info, one adult cited

Thursday, Dec. 5

5900 block of 115th Avenue — Fraud, scam attempt

11400 block of Ashbury Circle — Theft, currency and miscellaneous items

100 block of Miller Road — Trespass violation, one adult cited

Friday, Dec. 6

6000 block of 109th Avenue — Drugs, one juvenile cited

12200 block of Nevada Circle — Fraud

Saturday, Dec. 7

12300 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly, conduct

Sunday, Dec. 8

French Lake Road & Lancaster Lane — DWI, one adult arrest

Monday, Dec. 9

Highway 169 & 120th Avenue — Property damage, traffic accident

200 block of Lowell Road — Property damage

11800 block of Emery Village Drive — Fraud, identity theft

11600 block of Theatre Drive — Fraud, computer software scam

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Highway 169 & 117th Avenue — DWI, one adult arrest

11500 block of Theatre Drive — Property damage, traffic accident

6800 block of 110th Avenue — Hit & run property damage accident, mail box

Other

Champlin officers also responded to four verbal disputes, 13 suspicious activities, 9 residential/business alarms, 61 medical/welfare calls, five loud music/noise complaints, four traffic complaints, 11 animal complaints and four juvenile complaints.

Champlin officers issued 190 traffic citations, including verbal and written citations.

Tags

Load comments