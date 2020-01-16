The following incidents were reported between Dec. 25 and Jan. 7.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

8400 block of 124th Lane — Harassment

Highway 169 & 117th Avenue — False name/info, one adult arrest

Friday, Dec. 27

11900 block of Business Park Boulevard — Shoplifting, one adult arrest

100 block of Miller Road — False name/info, one adult arrest

6900 block of 115 ½ Avenue — Disorderly conduct, one adult cited

11500 block of Georgia Avenue — Fraud

11800 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly conduct, one adult cited

Saturday, Dec. 28

West River Road & Winnetka Avenue — Property damage, motor vehicle accident

West River Road & Olson Drive — Personal injury, motor vehicle accident

8400 block of 122nd Avenue — Theft of package

Sunday, Dec. 29

11900 block of Champlin Drive — Obstruction, assault, one adult arrest

West River Road & Toledo Avenue — Personal injury, motor vehicle accident

6700 block of 118th Avenue — Property damage

900 block of Downs Road — Harassment

11200 block of Nevada Avenue — Assault, stolen vehicle, one adult arrest

Monday, Dec. 30

100 block of Zachary Lane — Property damage, motor vehicle accident

West River Road & 120th Avenue — Property damage, motor vehicle accident

9600 block of Parkside Trail — Burglary

Tuesday, Dec. 31

9300 block of White Oaks Trail — Theft of license plate

Highway 169 & Dayton Road — Property damage, motor vehicle accident

Champlin Drive & Ensign Avenue — Property damage, hit & run motor vehicle accident

Wednesday, Jan. 1

9600 block of Parkside Trail — Assault

100 block of Miller Rd — Theft of tip jar

12000 block of Gettysburg Avenue — Assault, one adult arrest

Thursday, Jan. 2

7800 block of 119th Avenue — Assault

Highway 169 & East Hayden Lake Road — Personal injury, vehicle vs. bike accident

Friday, Jan. 3

Cartway Road & Dean Ave — DWI, one adult arrest

6300 block of 112th Place — Assault, one adult arrest

Saturday, Jan. 4

300 block of Belle Aire Drive — Fraudulent use of debit card

8400 block of 124th Lane — Harassment

West River Road & Oxbow Trail — Theft of mail

Sunday, Jan. 5

11300 block of West River Road — Assault

8500 block of 121st Avenue — Property damage, motor vehicle accident

Monday, Jan. 6

10900 block of West River Road — Theft of gas

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Aquila Drive & 114th Avenue — Property damage, motor vehicle accident, one adult cited

11900 block of Business Park Boulevard — Property damage, motor vehicle accident

Other

Champlin officers also responded to two verbal disputes, 14 suspicious activities, 18 residential/business alarms, 78 medical/welfare calls, two loud music/noise complaints, 10 traffic complaints, 14 animal complaints and one juvenile complaint.

Champlin officers issued 157 traffic citations, including verbal and written citations.

