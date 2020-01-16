The following incidents were reported between Dec. 25 and Jan. 7.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
8400 block of 124th Lane — Harassment
Highway 169 & 117th Avenue — False name/info, one adult arrest
Friday, Dec. 27
11900 block of Business Park Boulevard — Shoplifting, one adult arrest
100 block of Miller Road — False name/info, one adult arrest
6900 block of 115 ½ Avenue — Disorderly conduct, one adult cited
11500 block of Georgia Avenue — Fraud
11800 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly conduct, one adult cited
Saturday, Dec. 28
West River Road & Winnetka Avenue — Property damage, motor vehicle accident
West River Road & Olson Drive — Personal injury, motor vehicle accident
8400 block of 122nd Avenue — Theft of package
Sunday, Dec. 29
11900 block of Champlin Drive — Obstruction, assault, one adult arrest
West River Road & Toledo Avenue — Personal injury, motor vehicle accident
6700 block of 118th Avenue — Property damage
900 block of Downs Road — Harassment
11200 block of Nevada Avenue — Assault, stolen vehicle, one adult arrest
Monday, Dec. 30
100 block of Zachary Lane — Property damage, motor vehicle accident
West River Road & 120th Avenue — Property damage, motor vehicle accident
9600 block of Parkside Trail — Burglary
Tuesday, Dec. 31
9300 block of White Oaks Trail — Theft of license plate
Highway 169 & Dayton Road — Property damage, motor vehicle accident
Champlin Drive & Ensign Avenue — Property damage, hit & run motor vehicle accident
Wednesday, Jan. 1
9600 block of Parkside Trail — Assault
100 block of Miller Rd — Theft of tip jar
12000 block of Gettysburg Avenue — Assault, one adult arrest
Thursday, Jan. 2
7800 block of 119th Avenue — Assault
Highway 169 & East Hayden Lake Road — Personal injury, vehicle vs. bike accident
Friday, Jan. 3
Cartway Road & Dean Ave — DWI, one adult arrest
6300 block of 112th Place — Assault, one adult arrest
Saturday, Jan. 4
300 block of Belle Aire Drive — Fraudulent use of debit card
8400 block of 124th Lane — Harassment
West River Road & Oxbow Trail — Theft of mail
Sunday, Jan. 5
11300 block of West River Road — Assault
8500 block of 121st Avenue — Property damage, motor vehicle accident
Monday, Jan. 6
10900 block of West River Road — Theft of gas
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Aquila Drive & 114th Avenue — Property damage, motor vehicle accident, one adult cited
11900 block of Business Park Boulevard — Property damage, motor vehicle accident
Other
Champlin officers also responded to two verbal disputes, 14 suspicious activities, 18 residential/business alarms, 78 medical/welfare calls, two loud music/noise complaints, 10 traffic complaints, 14 animal complaints and one juvenile complaint.
Champlin officers issued 157 traffic citations, including verbal and written citations.
