Champlin Police
The following incidents were reported between March 4 to March 17.
Wednesday, March 4
100 block of Miller Drive—DWI, adult arrest
13100 block of Valley Forge Lane—Assault, adult arrest
12400 block of Champlin Drive—Property damage traffic accident
6200 block of 109th Avenue—Disorderly, adult cited
300 block East River Parkway—Property damage, mailbox
Winnetka Avenue & 117th Avenue—Hit & run property damage accident
11400 block of Marketplace Drive—Drugs, adult cited
Thursday, March 5
11300 block Aquila Drive—Drugs, adult cited
Friday, March 6
6100 block of 111th Avenue—Harassment, female receiving harassment
Hwy 169 & 120th Avenue—Property damage traffic accident
8400 block of 124th Lane—Harassment, male receiving harassment
Business Park Boulevard & Marketplace—Drugs, adult cited
11300 block of Jersey Avenue—Property damage traffic accident
100 block of Miller Road—Theft shoplifting, adult cited
400 block Independence Avenue—Hit & run property damage accident
10900 block of Douglas Avenue—Hit & run property damage traffic accident
Saturday, March 7
Quebec Avenue & 117th Avenue—Drugs, adult cited
12000 block of West River Road—Property damage traffic accident
Zane Avenue & 114th Avenue— Property damage traffic accident
11200 block Aquila Drive— Property damage traffic accident
11300 block Kentucky Avenue—Assault, adult arrest
Sunday, March 8
10900 block of Edgewood Avenue—Theft from motor vehicle
11400 block Florida Avenue—Theft from motor vehicle
Monday, March 9
11700 Champlin Drive—Theft, mail
6000 block 109th Avenue—Theft, mail
12800 block of Quaker Lane—Identity theft
Tuesday, March 10
9500 block of Hillside Drive—Burglary
11900 block of Champlin Drive—Harassment, female receiving harassment
7200 block of 109th Circle—Property damage, vehicle
Aquila Drive & 114th Avenue—Property damage traffic accident
11900 block Champlin Drive—Fraud, scam
11900 block Champlin Drive—Fraud, scam
12300 block Champlin Drive—Forgery
Wednesday, March 11
11900 block of Business Park Boulevard—Fraud, credit card
11100 block of Zealand Avenue—Disorderly
20 block of Dean Avenue—Theft, tools
100 block of Miller Road—Drugs, adult arrest
14400 block of Marketplace Drive—Theft, shoplifting
Thursday, March 12
6000 block of 109th Avenue—Disorderly, two juveniles cited
8100 block of 100th Place—Theft, mail
6700 block of 115th Avenue—Theft, adult cited
12400 block of Business Park Boulevard—Identity theft
11500 block Elmwood Avenue—Fraud, scam
Winnetka Avenue & 109th Avenue—Property damage traffic accident
11600 block Theatre Drive—Theft, wallet
11900 block of Business Park Boulevard—Identity theft
1400 block of Winnetka Avenue—Assault, adult arrest
Friday, March 13
12800 block of Lake Vista Drive—Harassment, female receiving harassment
Business Park Boulevard & Marketplace—Drugs, adult cited
12100 block of West River Road—Harassment, female receiving harassment
Saturday, March 14
Hwy 169 & Elm Creek Parkway—Obstruction, adult cited
11400 block of Yates Lane—Harassment, female receiving harassment
12400 block of Business Park Boulevard—Theft no pay
Sunday, March 15
9300 block of Hillside Drive—DWI, arrest
Douglas Drive & 111th Avenue—Drugs, adult arrest
11900 block Woodland Drive—Identity theft
Hwy 169 & 109th Avenue—DWI, adult arrest
Monday, March 16
13000 block of Wellington Circle—Identity theft
5100 block of Oxbow Place—Property damage traffic accident
Miler Road & 120th Avenue— Assault
13400 block of Linwood Forest Circle—Harassment, female receiving harassment
11700 block of Texas Avenue—Flee, juvenile cited
Tuesday, March 17
400 block of Belle Aire Drive—Identity theft
11900 block of Business Park Boulevard—Theft, shoplifting
Other
Champlin officers also responded to three verbal disputes, 18 suspicious activities, 10 residential/business alarms, 69 medical/welfare calls, 4 loud music/noise calls, 12 traffic complaints. 22 animal complaints, and four juvenile complaints.
Champlin officers issued 232 citations including warnings.
