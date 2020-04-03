Champlin Police

The following incidents were reported between March 4 to March 17.

Wednesday, March 4

100 block of Miller Drive—DWI, adult arrest

13100 block of Valley Forge Lane—Assault, adult arrest

12400 block of Champlin Drive—Property damage traffic accident

6200 block of 109th Avenue—Disorderly, adult cited

300 block East River Parkway—Property damage, mailbox

Winnetka Avenue & 117th Avenue—Hit & run property damage accident

11400 block of Marketplace Drive—Drugs, adult cited

Thursday, March 5

11300 block Aquila Drive—Drugs, adult cited

Friday, March 6

6100 block of 111th Avenue—Harassment, female receiving harassment

Hwy 169 & 120th Avenue—Property damage traffic accident

8400 block of 124th Lane—Harassment, male receiving harassment

Business Park Boulevard & Marketplace—Drugs, adult cited

11300 block of Jersey Avenue—Property damage traffic accident

100 block of Miller Road—Theft shoplifting, adult cited

400 block Independence Avenue—Hit & run property damage accident

10900 block of Douglas Avenue—Hit & run property damage traffic accident

Saturday, March 7

Quebec Avenue & 117th Avenue—Drugs, adult cited

12000 block of West River Road—Property damage traffic accident

Zane Avenue & 114th Avenue— Property damage traffic accident

11200 block Aquila Drive— Property damage traffic accident

11300 block Kentucky Avenue—Assault, adult arrest

Sunday, March 8

10900 block of Edgewood Avenue—Theft from motor vehicle

11400 block Florida Avenue—Theft from motor vehicle

Monday, March 9

11700 Champlin Drive—Theft, mail

6000 block 109th Avenue—Theft, mail

12800 block of Quaker Lane—Identity theft

Tuesday, March 10

9500 block of Hillside Drive—Burglary

11900 block of Champlin Drive—Harassment, female receiving harassment

7200 block of 109th Circle—Property damage, vehicle

Aquila Drive & 114th Avenue—Property damage traffic accident

11900 block Champlin Drive—Fraud, scam

11900 block Champlin Drive—Fraud, scam

12300 block Champlin Drive—Forgery

Wednesday, March 11

11900 block of Business Park Boulevard—Fraud, credit card

11100 block of Zealand Avenue—Disorderly

20 block of Dean Avenue—Theft, tools

100 block of Miller Road—Drugs, adult arrest

14400 block of Marketplace Drive—Theft, shoplifting

Thursday, March 12

6000 block of 109th Avenue—Disorderly, two juveniles cited

8100 block of 100th Place—Theft, mail

6700 block of 115th Avenue—Theft, adult cited

12400 block of Business Park Boulevard—Identity theft

11500 block Elmwood Avenue—Fraud, scam

Winnetka Avenue & 109th Avenue—Property damage traffic accident

11600 block Theatre Drive—Theft, wallet

11900 block of Business Park Boulevard—Identity theft

1400 block of Winnetka Avenue—Assault, adult arrest

Friday, March 13

12800 block of Lake Vista Drive—Harassment, female receiving harassment

Business Park Boulevard & Marketplace—Drugs, adult cited

12100 block of West River Road—Harassment, female receiving harassment

Saturday, March 14

Hwy 169 & Elm Creek Parkway—Obstruction, adult cited

11400 block of Yates Lane—Harassment, female receiving harassment

12400 block of Business Park Boulevard—Theft no pay

Sunday, March 15

9300 block of Hillside Drive—DWI, arrest

Douglas Drive & 111th Avenue—Drugs, adult arrest

11900 block Woodland Drive—Identity theft

Hwy 169 & 109th Avenue—DWI, adult arrest

Monday, March 16

13000 block of Wellington Circle—Identity theft

5100 block of Oxbow Place—Property damage traffic accident

Miler Road & 120th Avenue— Assault

13400 block of Linwood Forest Circle—Harassment, female receiving harassment

11700 block of Texas Avenue—Flee, juvenile cited

Tuesday, March 17

400 block of Belle Aire Drive—Identity theft

11900 block of Business Park Boulevard—Theft, shoplifting

Other

Champlin officers also responded to three verbal disputes, 18 suspicious activities, 10 residential/business alarms, 69 medical/welfare calls, 4 loud music/noise calls, 12 traffic complaints. 22 animal complaints, and four juvenile complaints.

Champlin officers issued 232 citations including warnings.

