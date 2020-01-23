During last week’s Champlin City Council meeting, the city approved a feasibility study for the rehabilitation of a residential streets within the Sunblatts Park, Southland Acres, Sunblatts South, Champlin River Park and Peterson Estates developments.
The city council also appointed Scott Schulte as permanent community development director, after serving as the interim community development director for eight months.
STREET IMPROVEMENTS
The feasibility study approved last week will make way for improvements on Louisiana Avenue from Maryland Avenue to 114th Avenue, Louisiana Court West from the cul-de-sac to Kentucky Avenue, Louisiana Court East from the cul-de-sac to Jersey Avenue, Idaho Court from the cul-de-sac to Jersey Avenue, Hampshire Court West from Hampshire Court East to Jersey Avenue, Hampshire Court East from Hampshire Court West to Jersey Avenue, Jersey Avenue from Louisiana Court West to Hampshire Court east, Kentucky Avenue from Maryland Avenue to 114th Avenue, and Kentucky Court from the cul-de-sac to Kentucky Avenue.
During the meeting, City Engineer Tim Hanson said these streets have deteriorated to a point where patching is no longer an option.
Hanson presented an overview of the results of a feasibility study conducted by WSB and Associates, including proposed improvements, project cost, anticipated benefit, project schedule and proposed assessments.
According to the report, the proposed improvements include reclaiming the existing pavement, storm sewer extensions, curb and gutter replacement and repairs, bituminous paving, streetlight improvements and pedestrian ramp upgrades.
Specifically, all streets in the project scope would be repaired through a reclaim process, or by grinding up and reusing existing pavement. Curb and gutter is proposed to be removed and reconstructed along Kentucky Avenue, Louisiana Avenue, and Jersey Avenue.
Additionally, since the existing streetlights in the project area do not meet current city standards, they will be replaced with the Saint Paul design and LED lights.
Trails from the local streets to Brittany Park will also be upgraded, along with sanitary sewer castings, upgrades with chimney seals, and water service repairs and adjustments will take place as needed.
The estimated cost of the project is $2,435,900. The council packet states the project will be financed by five different funds and assessments to the benefiting properties. The capital improvement revolving fund is proposed to fund $1,020,380 of the project cost, the sewer revenue fund is proposed to fund $55,900 of the project cost, the water revenue fund is proposed to fund $14,000 of the project cost, the storm water revenue fund is proposed to fund $66,856 of the project cost, and the street light revenue fund is proposed to fund $271,640 of the project cost. The remaining $1,007,124 is expected to be funded by assessments to the benefitting properties. Hanson said all benefitting properties will be assessed $2,520 for the street reclaim and pave and $1,120 for new streetlights. Some properties will also be assessed $765 for curb and gutter replacement and/or $2,153 for lateral storm drainage repairs.
Area residents had an opportunity to learn more about the project and its cost and funding sources during an informational meeting on Jan. 21.
Looking ahead, a public hearing is scheduled to take place during the Jan. 27 council meeting. After the hearing, the council will decide whether or not they will authorize plans for project.
If city officials decide to move forward, final project design is scheduled to take place between February and March, the bidding process will begin in March, a contract will be solidified in May, the project will be substantially complete by September, an assessment hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28, and the project is expected to be completed by October.
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR
During the consent agenda, the council also appointed Scott Schulte to the vacant community development director position.
When former Community Development Director John Cox retired last March, Schulte was appointed as interim community development director.
Before approving the promotion, Councilor Jessica Tesdall asked Schulte what his short- and long-term goals were in his new role.
In the near future, Schulte said he would like to fill his former city planner role.
Schulte said other goals include actively entertaining new developments, exploring rehab and maintenance housing programs, considering a business retention and expansion program, finishing up the comprehensive plan, continuing to map out development at Mississippi Crossings, and exploring growth in the northwest area of the city, which includes the former Bauer Berry Farm site.
He also thanked Cox for his mentorship and City Administrator Bret Heitkamp for working collaboratively with him through the interim period. “I think we solidified our relationship and sort of the division of labor, and I’m looking forward to continuing that,” he added.
