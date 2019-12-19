Plans to redevelop Mississippi Crossings have been discussed for about 20 years in Champlin.
Recent Champlin City Council action will bring another property to the area.
In 1999 a redevelopment plan including mixed-use and residential and commercial developments along the 160-acre area along the Mississippi River known as Mississippi Crossings was drafted. Since then and up until today, the goal has been to create a modern version of the once bustling area that expanded from a steamboat landing area in the mid-1800s to a central business district in the 1900s.
“If there’s one thing that we’ve discussed more at this city than the budget, probably tenfold, it’s been this redevelopment project. For as long as I’ve been involved with the city, it’s been one of the focal points — it’s been a vision that goes back 20 years now,” Champlin Mayor Ryan Karasek said at last week’s city council meeting.
Since 2016, improvements and development plans have rolled out. This includes a $6.5 million reconstruction of the Elm Creek Dam in 2016, a $6.3 million clean-up and restoration of the Mill Pond which began in 2017 and will wrap up spring of 2020, a reconstruction of Highway 169 was guided and completed by the city and the Minnesota Department of Transportation in 2018, and a $30 million, 5-story, 85-unit, senior cooperative community near the Anoka-Champlin bridge was completed in 2018.
In July, the city entered a pre-development agreement with Greco, naming Greco the master developer of a 12-acre site in the portion of Mississippi Crossings, Champlin Community Development Director Scott Schulte said at the Dec. 9 city council meeting. The master plan is under review and includes a housing development, mixed restaurant/event center/hotel and public improvements including a pavilion and riverfront amphitheater.
The council unanimously approved preliminary plans for Greco to develop a 4-story, 214-unit market rate apartment complex within 4.2 acres of the master plan site. Specifically, a rezoning of the development area, a planned unit development plan, preliminary plat, and site plan for a 214-unit, multi-family apartment development was agreed upon by the mayor and council.
Schulte gave an overview of the rezoning necessary for the apartment complex. Prior to council approval, the site was zoned for medium density, multi-family residential development. “If you’re familiar with this site, before some of the buildings were raised, this was largely an area that was made up of some single family homes as well as some older dated and somewhat dilapidated small apartment buildings and that zoning then back then supported those uses,” Schulte said.
According to the council packet, city staff requested the site be rezoned for high density development, as it allows for flexibility in land development and use of new technology in building design and construction, variety in site elements and building design, and preservation of open space.
The planned unit development variances, as highlighted in the Dec. 9 council packet, allow a building design supporting an internalized outdoor activity space, including a large patio, swimming pool, lounge and fireplace. The developer’s plan also includes an installation of two pickleball courts that will be open for public use. A final planned unit development plan with all amenities is underway.
The preliminary plat merges 10 city-owned parcels to create a 4.2-acre lot, Schulte said. “There are some former street areas’ right-of-ways that will need to be vacated as well as some drainage utility easements vacated and some other encumbrances. Those get handled as part of the final plat process, which will be the next step in this project,” Schulte added. However, a monetary park dedication of $935,180 ($4,370 per unit) was a condition of the preliminary plat approved last week.
Lastly, Schulte reviewed the site plan of the Greco apartment complex. He said some highlights of the plan include a flat and vacant site that is partially wooded, 214 mixed single family homes, including 54 studio, 82 one bedroom, 70 two bedroom and 8 three bedroom apartments, 322 parking stalls, access to pedestrian trails, and plans for sanitary sewer and watermain extension as well as stormwater management.
Prior to a vote to move forward with site plans, the council engaged in some discussion with project collaborators.
Councilor Jessica Tesdall asked Schulte what the key findings were of the WSB Engineering-guided traffic study done at the future development site.
In response, Schulte said, “The biggest challenge for this development was the connection down at West River Road.” The current state of the West River Road and Highway 169 northbound connection is a blockage in the right turn lane during peak traffic times, so the plan is to add dual turn lanes as this connection will serve as a main access point to future development area, Schulte explained.
Councilor Ryan Sabas said he was excited for the future of Mississippi Crossings and thanked Greco and BKV group representatives an for taking a deep look at that city of Champlin’s history to create a development keeping the city and its unique characteristics in mind.
Project collaborator President Mike Krych of BKV Group, an architecture design firm, said a concerted effort has been made to showcase the history of Champlin through interpretive elements within the site plan. “We will continue having discussions in order to make sure that it’s the best available, presentable and usable site for the city and its residents that we can make it,” Krych added.
Greco Properties President Josh Brandsted said his staff has enjoyed working with the city on this redevelopment project not many cities get the opportunity to pursue. “We went through eight or nine different site plans and trying to constantly tweak and accommodate and making sure that this really is the gateway to the city, it is the jewel that it should be on the riverfront,” Brandsted added.
Ultimately, the mayor and council unanimously approved a first reading of a rezoning the development area, a planned unit development plan, a preliminary plat, and a resolution approving a site plan for a 214-unit, multi-family apartment development.
In closing, Mayor Karasek said, “Thank you for all your hard work and dedication. We still have more steps to go here. This isn’t the end of this, but this is just the beginning and we’re looking forward to having more discussions regarding this project.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.