A four-vehicle crash in Coon Rapids, that left a woman and two children with serious injuries and a man with minor injuries, is believed to have been caused by a Blaine driver who was under the influence.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, at 3:53 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Coon Rapids Police and Fire Departments, Allina ambulances and the Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of Main Street Northwest and Shenandoah Boulevard Northwest in Coon Rapids on a report of a four-vehicle crash with injuries.
Preliminary investigation suggests a Ram truck was headed eastbound on Main Street and was seen skidding sideways prior to impacting and crossing the center median and striking a westbound Toyota Camry head-on. Two other vehicles traveling westbound on Main Street were also struck as a result of the initial impact.
The driver of the Ram truck was a 54-year-old male from Blaine who was not injured in the crash. The suspect, who has not been formally charged, is being held on probable cause of third-degree DUI and criminal vehicular operation. Per Adams Publishing Group policy, the suspect will not be named in future incident updates until formal charges are processed.
The male driver of the Toyota Camry was 37-year-old Suresh Shrimant Pujari of Lino Lakes. He was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids by an Allina ambulance with minor injuries and later treated and released.
The female passenger of the Toyota Camry was Pujari’s 37-year-old wife, Mamanta Patil Bovi, who was also transported to Mercy Hospital by an Allina ambulance. She’s reportedly in serious but stable condition.
Pujari and Bovi’s two young children were also in the Toyota Camry. Their five-year-old daughter, Sinchana Pujari, was transported to Mercy Hospital by an Allina ambulance and then transferred to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis with serious injuries.
Their two-year-old son, Guatam Pujari, who was administered CPR on-scene, was transported by an Allina ambulance to Mercy Hospital and then transferred to Children’s Hospital with critical injuries. According to a GoFundMe page, Guatam is currently on life support as of the night of Dec. 1.
The two other vehicles involved were a Chevrolet truck, driven by 29-year-old male Mitch Keenan Heidmann from Champlin, and a Honda Civic, driven by 35-year-old male Kevin Dario Cobos Diaz from Andover. Both drivers were uninjured.
Heidmann performed CPR on two-year-old Guatam Pujari until emergency crews arrived.
This incident remains under investigation by the Coon Rapids Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
To donate to the family’s GoFundMe page, visit bit.ly/2P3ASIm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.