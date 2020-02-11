Nearly a dozen residents recently spoke out about a street rehabilitation project planned for completion in Champlin this year.
After a public hearing Jan. 27, the Champlin City Council approved a street improvement project to repair residential streets within the Sunblatts Park, Southland Acres, Sunblatts South, Champlin River Park and Peterson Estates developments.
Prior to the hearing, a feasibility study was approved Jan. 13.
According to the feasibility report, the proposed improvements include reclaiming the existing pavement, storm sewer extensions, curb and gutter replacement and repairs, bituminous paving, streetlight improvements and pedestrian ramp upgrades.
City Engineer Tim Hanson said the streets within the project scope have deteriorated to a point where patching is no longer an option.
Before the council approved the project and assessments, 10 residents gave their input. Some of the most common concerns were about high assessment amounts and the necessity of curb improvements and new street lights.
In response, Hanson said assessments must be fair and show benefit to the residential area, and an appraisal was done to verify the fairness.
According to the council packet, the cost of the project is $2,435,900. Assessments will fund $1,007,124 of the total cost. All benefiting properties will be assessed $2,520 for the street reclaim and pave and $1,120 for new streetlights. Some properties will also be assessed $765 for curb and gutter replacement and/or $2,153 for lateral storm drainage repairs. Meaning some residents will be assessed up to $6,558.
The remaining cost will be financed by five different funds. The capital improvement revolving fund is proposed to fund $1,020,380 of the project cost, the sewer revenue fund is proposed to fund $55,900 of the project cost, the water revenue fund is proposed to fund $14,000 of the project cost, the storm water revenue fund is proposed to fund $66,856 of the project cost, and the street light revenue fund is proposed to fund $271,640 of the project cost.
Following questions about the decision to build curb and gutter repairs into the project, Hanson said the new curb design is sturdier than the old and will provide a smoother transition from driveways to the street. Additionally, the curb design will convey stormwater and handle snow plowing better, he added.
Hanson also acknowledged resident concerns over installing new street lights to meet the city standard — a St. Paul design and LED bulb. Replacing current fixtures with new ones and the brightness were two points mentioned during the public hearing.
In response, Hanson said the city currently rents existing street lights for about $20 a month from Xcel Energy. After initial installation costs are taken care of, the cost to operate new fixtures will be less than the current cost by about $15.
In addition to cheaper operation costs, the new light posts will be easier to repair. “The system is proposed to have a conduit for the conductor, so it becomes very easy to maintain,” Hanson said. The new poles will reduce the amount of broken wires buried in the ground, which is expensive to fix, Hanson said.
Before voting to approve a resolution directing the preparation of plans and specification and ordering the street improvement project, Councilor Ryan Sabas asked Hanson to have the engineering department review how bright the new lights shine and come up with ways to shield the light from homes if needed.
The mayor and council unanimously approved the project plans.
The final project design is scheduled to take place between February and March, the bidding process will begin in March, a contract will be solidified in May, the project is projected to be substantially complete by September, an assessment hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28, and the project is expected to be completed by October.
