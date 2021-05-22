The Buffalo PRCA Championship Rodeo will continue giving back to the Buffalo community in 2021. For over six decades civic organizations, nonprofits and youth have benefited financially from the rodeo. Fundraising is done by local Boy Scout, Cub Scout and Girl Scout Troops working concession trailers selling hotdogs, burgers, pop and popcorn during the rodeo performances.
Giving back is a year-round strategy for the rodeo committee. Additionally, financial support has been received by the Buffalo Lions, the Buffalo Food Shelf, The American Legion, Buffalo Hospital Foundation – Allina Health, Wright County 4-H Clubs, Minnesota High School Rodeo Association, area nonprofits and academic scholarships. The Buffalo Rodeo Association also is a proud member of the Buffalo Chamber of Commerce. In February, rodeo board members volunteered at the Kites on Ice festival.
Last month the rodeo committee held a vaccination clinic on the grounds with Dr. Winstead Kirkpatrick, Buffalo Equine. Wright County 4Her Kayla Mortensen and her parents brought horses. Melanie Koch trailered in her 17-year-old Shetland pony, Louie. Several other horse owners attended with their animals.
The Buffalo Rodeo Association is comprised of volunteers under Executive Director Greg McDonald. McDonald is quick to credit the sponsors and community for their continued support. “Dr. Kirkpatrick donates his time at every rodeo performance to be onsite. We can’t thank Dr. Kirkpatrick enough for what he does for the Buffalo Rodeo,” stated McDonald.
The rodeo will provide all children free admission on Thursday, June 24. Some of our proud sponsors include: The Boot Shack, Dahlmeier Beverage, Von Ruden, Wrangler, Pendleton Whisky, Bernatellos, Fleet Farm, Grindstone Construction Services, Huikko’s Bowling & Entertainment
Advance tickets can be purchased online at buffalorodeo.com starting at $12 for children and $15 adults. Thursday night all children 12 and under receive free admission.
For more information, visit buffalorodeo.com
