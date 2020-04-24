The public is invited to receive free fresh produce Wednesday, April 29, during an event sponsored by Second Harvest Heartland and NourishingHOPE food drop.
NourishingHOPE is a monthly food drop administered through Our Father’s Lutheran Church in Rockford. The church partners with Riverworks Food Shelf in Rockford and with Wright County Community Action in Waverly.
Kim Haggen, community connector with Our Father’s said the church’s April food drop brought an increase in visitors such that, for the first time in its 21-month history, the church ran out of food to give away. “We contacted Second Harvest Heartland and were offered an opportunity to receive significant quantities of produce for distribution - free of charge,” she said.
For the April 29 food drop event, Our Father’s will be partnering with five churches in the area to help alleviate food insecurity in the communities during this unsettled time. Boxes of fresh produce will be available for drive through pick up on a first come, first served basis on April 29, between 3 and 5 p.m. Or until the food is gone. Locations participating include St. Thomas Catholic Church in Corcoran, Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Delano, Loretto Fire Department in Loretto, Montrose United Methodist Church in Montrose, Our Father’s Lutheran Church in Rockford and Colonial Mall (Alleluia Lutheran Church) in St. Michael.
Appropriate distancing and COVID-19 mitigation practices will be followed.
