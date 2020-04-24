The Resurrection was celebrated online amid COVID-19 restrictions
Father Peter Richards of the St. Michael Catholic Church opened his Easter mass with a joke. Paraphrased from a reporter’s memory, the joke concerned a Sunday mass at which only one person, a local farmer, showed up due to a violent snowstorm. The priest asked the farmer if he’d still like to hear the homily, and the farmer says, ‘well, when I bring out the food and only one of my animals shows up, I still feed that one animal.’
So the priest goes through with a long homily, discussing this and that, this and that for 30 minutes, and when he’s done, he asks the farmer how it was. The farmer says, ‘well, you know, if only one animal shows up at feeding time, I don’t feed it the whole trough.’
There was no reaction to the joke, leading Richards to say, “I’m sure you’re all laughing hysterically at home.”
Because, of course, there were no parishioners present at St. Michael – in this time of social distancing and limitations on public gatherings in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, churches in the area, across the state and throughout most of the nation have been providing their services through live streaming online, even on Easter, one of the most holy days on the Christian calendar. Richards conducted St. Michael’s Easter mass live on YouTube while parishioners watched from their homes.
“Celebrating the Mass without our parishioners is a challenge, especially preaching to an empty church,” Richards said. “But we have been live streaming our weekday and weekend Masses for about a month now, so preaching is getting easier. For Catholics, Holy Thursday, Good Friday and the Easter Vigil Mass on Holy Saturday are treated as one beautiful, extended liturgy. It was disappointing not to be able to do the traditional things like the washing of the feet and veneration of the Cross. But we have our parish directory open at the foot of our crucifix as a visible reminder that we are lifting our parishioners up in prayer—and our online attendance has been strong.”
The timing of the COVID-19 outbreak and the associated shutdowns meant that Catholics spent most of the Lenten season away from church.
“Lent is a season of detachment and prayer, and this coronavirus situation has forced people to reconsider their priorities and focus on the things that really matter,” Richards said. “That’s been a good thing, and now, since Easter is a season of great hope and joy, the message couldn’t be better for the times we are in.”
Local churches have used a variety of platforms to continue providing pastoral services while group gatherings are shut down. YouTube and Facebook Live are popular, while Westbridge Community Church uses a high-tech platform that resembles teleconferencing applications like Zoom, which allows for parshioners to post comments and greetings as the sermon is in progress through a chat program. Other churches, including Life in Christ Lutheran in Albertville, elected to pre-record its Easter service, allowing worshipers to “attend” on their” own schedule.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, many churches were using streaming services to expand their reach and allow people with mobility issues or those out of town to stay connected to their church. At St. Michael, the need to move exclusively to streamed Masses only accelerated an ongoing process.
“Providentially, we installed the technology to prepare for live streaming and recording Masses before the stay-at-home order took effect,” Richards said. “The virus definitely accelerated the effort, however; our technology team got the live stream up and running in a day. The bigger challenge has been communicating technological solutions and other changes to how we are offering the Mass and sacraments, especially to people who aren’t online.”
Like all Minnesota schools, St. Michael Catholic School has also moved to online learning while Gov. Tim Walz’s school closure order remains in effect through at least May 4.
“Our staff and volunteers have been incredibly creative during these past few weeks, from moving our Catholic school completely online to finding safe and creative ways for us to continue to hear confessions,” Richards said.
Through the efforts of pastors, helpers and volunteers, worship is still available for locals in a different way during the COVID-19 era, just as it will be whenever parishioners are able to re-enter the churches to resume in-person worship.
“It will be a blessing to see how we can spread the Good News of Jesus Christ in new ways once this pandemic is over,” Richards said.
