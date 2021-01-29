On Jan. 19, Zachary David Thomas, 27, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charges of fourth degree assault, disorderly conduct and obstruction of legal process.
On Jan. 20, Chad Michael Formo, 44, of Albertville, was arrested in Monticello on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for a parole violation.
On Jan. 21, Dustin John Palm, 31, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of second degree DWI refusal to test.
On Jan. 22, Hanna Marie Fisher, 27, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of third degree DWI.
On Jan. 23, Logan Timothy Sonenstahl, 19, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
On Jan. 23, Christopher Gregory Cook, 50, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
There were 23 property damage accidents, three personal injury accidents, three hit and run accidents and five car/deer accidents.
There were four arrests for DWI, no underage consumption arrests, two school bus stop arm violations and 96 tickets for miscellaneous traffic/parking violations reported this week.
