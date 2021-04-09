On March 30, Dustin John Palm, 31, of Rockford, was arrested in Anoka County on Wright County warrants for 1st degree and third degree burglary, fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and 2nd degree DWI refusal to test violations.
On March 31, Jennifer Lynn Weis, 37, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of third degree DWI.
There were 14 property damage accidents, four personal injury accidents, three hit and run accidents and five car/deer accidents. There were five arrests for DWI, four underage consumption arrests, three school bus stop arm violations and 99 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.