Sentencings for the week of Jan. 11
Emmanuel Sadi Msaka, age 36, of St. Michael, was sentenced on Jan. 6 for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI to a stay of imposition for two years on conditions of probation, serve three days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, follow all recommendations of chemical dependency assessment, submit to probable cause testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Stefan Michael Patton Kehr, age 32, of Albertville, was sentenced on Jan. 12 for gross misdemeanor DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 358 days, $2,950 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve seven days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, complete chemical dependency treatment program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 30 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
