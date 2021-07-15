The rebuild of the Albertville Villains continued as they picked up their first victory since reforming just weeks ago, a 4-3 road win over Big Lake on July 7.
The Villains led 3-1 late in the contest when the Stingers rallied to tie it at 3-3. Level heads prevailed, however, and Albertville scored a big run in the top of the ninth inning to bring home the game-winning run.
They still needed to sweat out the bottom of the ninth. However, their defense got the job done and they won by a final score of 4-3, bringing home their first win as a rebuilt organization.
Villains manager Joel Cornell said that the game came down to a little bit of luck.
“It was definitely an ugly way to score, but you get the first win, who cares?”
The Villains played against Rogers on Tuesday, July 13, after press deadline. The next games are Saturday, July 17, against Sartell and Sunday, July 18, against Clear Lake.
