The Albertville City Council gathered quite a crowd at its May 3 meeting to celebrate the legacy of retiring firefighter Bill Valerius, who has served on the Albertville Fire Department for the past 31 years to the day. Valerius joined the force in 1990, and has left a great impact on the entire department since then.
AFD Chief Eric Bullen took to the podium first, and spoke to Valerius’s commitment with humor and grace.
“I guess I finally realized Billy was going to retire when his gear was up for replacement a couple of years ago, I asked him if he was ready to get sized for his new gear, and he looked at me and said, ‘I don’t think I’ll be needing new gear,’” he said. “I told myself what he really meant to say was that his old gear had finally become very broken in.”
No one wanted to see Valerius go, but knew the time was coming and his retirement is well-deserved.
“Whenever Billy would approach me around Fire Hall, I either very quickly walked away or put my hands in my pockets so he couldn’t hand me a retirement letter,” joked Chief Bullen. “This year, Billy pulled the ultimate sneak attack, catching me off guard … [and] it didn’t feel like cash, so I knew the day had come.”
Chief Bullen also read a portion of the acceptance letter after receiving this doomed retirement request, which was touching and detailed.
“As a chief, I really came to appreciate the care and professionalism you showed everyone you came across,” he said to Valerius. “Your ability to navigate difficult scenes with a calm demeanor but tactical efficiency was incredible to watch.”
“Your ability to recognize and comment on the great things done by our members, especially the younger ones, will leave a lasting impression on everyone,” the chief continued. “I hope we as a department have given to you as much as you have given to us.”
Captain Josh Eull also spoke, and said that he and the entire department were honored to have served with him and to be able to call him a brother.
Valerius himself then addressed the crowd, thanking his family and everyone who has reached out to him congratulating him on his retirement.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to work for this organization,” he said.
Valerius also took a moment to name the firefighters lost during his tenure, and spoke to the character of the younger firefighters within the department.
“And to my rock — my wife Lisa — being a firefighter is an emotional roller-coaster,” he said. “Lisa was always there to support me, and the first one to tell ‘We saved a life today!’ or ‘We helped deliver a baby!’ and knowing not to pry when you could look at my face and tell we had a bad call.”
Applause and laughter erupted throughout the entire presentation, and all three men addressed the fact that becoming a firefighter changes one’s life for the better.
