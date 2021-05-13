The Lady Knights took home some big wins in the May 7 meet at Minnetonka.
Aaliyah Heine won the 100-meter dash (12.89). Ali Weimer cruised to victory in the 1600 meter run (5:01.36).
STMA’s 4x100 relay team (Olivia Peal, Raina Simat, Heine, Emma Duerr) ran first with a time of 50.52 seconds. Olivia Peal won the long jump competition (17-05). Sophia Femrite took first place in the triple jump (33-04).
Olivia Carel took first in the shot-put competition (33-05.25) and finished second in the discus throw. STMA finished second to Minnetonka in the two-team meet.
The Lady Knights run next on Thursday, May 13, at home against Buffalo
