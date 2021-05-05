Effective Wednesday, May 5, the intersection of County Highway 137 (60th Street, NE) and Maciver Avenue NE/Mackenzie Avenue NE just east of Interstate 94 in Albertville and Otsego will be temporarily controlled by a signal system.
The signal system is temporary to accommodate trucks that will be hauling from a temporary concrete batch plant for construction work on I-94 and will be removed in approximately four weeks.
Warning signs alerting drivers to the traffic control change will be placed in advance of the intersection.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.