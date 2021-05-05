Effective Wednesday, May 5, the intersection of County Highway 137 (60th Street, NE) and Maciver Avenue NE/Mackenzie Avenue NE just east of Interstate 94 in Albertville and Otsego will be temporarily controlled by a signal system.

The signal system is temporary to accommodate trucks that will be hauling from a temporary concrete batch plant for construction work on I-94 and will be removed in approximately four weeks.

Warning signs alerting drivers to the traffic control change will be placed in advance of the intersection.

